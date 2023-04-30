Last updated on .From the section European Football

PSG have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last eight home games in Ligue 1, their longest run in the top flight since August-November 1989

Lorient stunned 10-man Paris St-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders fell to their ninth defeat in all competitions in 2023.

Enzo le Fee opened the scoring for Lorient, firing high into the net from Romain Faivre's cutback.

Achraf Hakimi was sent off for PSG after collecting two yellow cards in 15 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe equalised for the home side but goals from Darlin Yongwa and Bamba Dieng sealed victory for Lorient.

Yongwa finished into the bottom corner from close range as Lorient took the lead before half-time.

Then in the 87th minute, Dieng made sure of the three points when he headed in the rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma had parried his initial effort.

PSG are eight points clear of second-place Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 with five games remaining.