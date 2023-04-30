Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1LorientLorient3

Paris St-Germain 1-3 Lorient: Achraf Hakimi sees red as leaders PSG lose at home to Lorient

From the section European Football

Senegalese forward Bamba Dieng celebrates scoring Lorient's third goal against PSG
PSG have failed to keep a clean sheet in each of their last eight home games in Ligue 1, their longest run in the top flight since August-November 1989

Lorient stunned 10-man Paris St-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders fell to their ninth defeat in all competitions in 2023.

Enzo le Fee opened the scoring for Lorient, firing high into the net from Romain Faivre's cutback.

Achraf Hakimi was sent off for PSG after collecting two yellow cards in 15 minutes.

Kylian Mbappe equalised for the home side but goals from Darlin Yongwa and Bamba Dieng sealed victory for Lorient.

Yongwa finished into the bottom corner from close range as Lorient took the lead before half-time.

Then in the 87th minute, Dieng made sure of the three points when he headed in the rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma had parried his initial effort.

PSG are eight points clear of second-place Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 with five games remaining.

Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-4-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 2HakimiBooked at 20mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 5MarquinhosBooked at 51mins
  • 14BernatSubstituted forNuno Mendesat 56'minutesSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
  • 28SolerSubstituted forRuizat 45'minutes
  • 15DaniloSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 79'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 73mins
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forEkitikeat 65'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 8Ruiz
  • 16Rico
  • 25Nuno Mendes
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 34Housni
  • 35Gharbi
  • 44Ekitike
  • 90Letellier

Lorient

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 38Mvogo
  • 18Meïté
  • 3Talbi
  • 25Le Goff
  • 24KaluluSubstituted forCathlineat 65'minutes
  • 8InnocentBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKariat 59'minutes
  • 19Abergel
  • 12Yongwa
  • 14Faivre
  • 80Le FéeBooked at 53minsSubstituted forPonceauat 90+2'minutes
  • 9KonéSubstituted forDiengat 64'minutesBooked at 77mins

Substitutes

  • 7Diarra
  • 10Aouchiche
  • 11Dieng
  • 21Ponceau
  • 22Cathline
  • 29Doucouré
  • 34Wackers
  • 44Kari
  • 77Bartouche
Referee:
Jerome Brisard

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamLorient
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home2
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Lorient 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Lorient 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).

  4. Post update

    Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Romain Faivre (Lorient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Darline Yongwa.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ayman Kari (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darline Yongwa.

  7. Post update

    Nuno Mendes went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Lorient. Julien Ponceau replaces Enzo Le Fée.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  12. Post update

    Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Lorient 3. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darline Yongwa.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bamo Meïté.

  16. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 1-2 Lorient.

  17. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Bamba Dieng (Lorient) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  18. Post update

    Offside, Lorient. Ayman Kari tries a through ball, but Bamba Dieng is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ayman Kari (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romain Faivre.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Comment posted by Youwhat, today at 19:11

    Good win for Lorient albeit helped by the red card mo doubt.

  • Comment posted by Meatballz , today at 19:06

    1st lol

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 30th April 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG33243676344275
2Marseille32207559312867
3Lens32199454252966
4Monaco33187866501661
5Lille33178860402059
6Rennes331751155361956
7Lyon331581052371553
8Clermont33147123643-749
9Nice33121294031948
10Lorient33139114645148
11Reims33111484035547
12Montpellier33134165252043
13Toulouse32125154854-641
14Auxerre3289153053-2333
15Strasbourg33711154455-1132
16Nantes32614123546-1132
17Brest32711143548-1332
18Troyes33410194170-2922
19Ajaccio3364232261-3922
20Angers3335252772-4514
View full French Ligue 1 table

