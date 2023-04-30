Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Lorient 3.
Lorient stunned 10-man Paris St-Germain as the Ligue 1 leaders fell to their ninth defeat in all competitions in 2023.
Enzo le Fee opened the scoring for Lorient, firing high into the net from Romain Faivre's cutback.
Achraf Hakimi was sent off for PSG after collecting two yellow cards in 15 minutes.
Kylian Mbappe equalised for the home side but goals from Darlin Yongwa and Bamba Dieng sealed victory for Lorient.
Yongwa finished into the bottom corner from close range as Lorient took the lead before half-time.
Then in the 87th minute, Dieng made sure of the three points when he headed in the rebound after Gianluigi Donnarumma had parried his initial effort.
PSG are eight points clear of second-place Marseille at the top of Ligue 1 with five games remaining.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-4-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 2HakimiBooked at 20mins
- 4Ramos
- 5MarquinhosBooked at 51mins
- 14BernatSubstituted forNuno Mendesat 56'minutesSubstituted forat 90+2'minutes
- 28SolerSubstituted forRuizat 45'minutes
- 15DaniloSubstituted forZaïre-Emeryat 79'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 73mins
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forEkitikeat 65'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 8Ruiz
- 16Rico
- 25Nuno Mendes
- 31Bitshiabu
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 34Housni
- 35Gharbi
- 44Ekitike
- 90Letellier
Lorient
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 38Mvogo
- 18Meïté
- 3Talbi
- 25Le Goff
- 24KaluluSubstituted forCathlineat 65'minutes
- 8InnocentBooked at 32minsSubstituted forKariat 59'minutes
- 19Abergel
- 12Yongwa
- 14Faivre
- 80Le FéeBooked at 53minsSubstituted forPonceauat 90+2'minutes
- 9KonéSubstituted forDiengat 64'minutesBooked at 77mins
Substitutes
- 7Diarra
- 10Aouchiche
- 11Dieng
- 21Ponceau
- 22Cathline
- 29Doucouré
- 34Wackers
- 44Kari
- 77Bartouche
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away7
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Lorient 3.
Foul by Sergio Ramos (Paris Saint Germain).
Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Romain Faivre (Lorient) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Darline Yongwa.
Attempt blocked. Ayman Kari (Lorient) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Darline Yongwa.
Nuno Mendes went off injured after Paris Saint Germain had used all subs.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Lorient. Julien Ponceau replaces Enzo Le Fée.
Delay in match because of an injury Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Romain Faivre (Lorient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Lorient 3. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) header from very close range to the bottom left corner following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Bamba Dieng (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Darline Yongwa.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Bamo Meïté.
VAR Decision: No Goal Paris Saint Germain 1-2 Lorient.
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Bamba Dieng (Lorient) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Offside, Lorient. Ayman Kari tries a through ball, but Bamba Dieng is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ayman Kari (Lorient) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Romain Faivre.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
