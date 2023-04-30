Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic's Amy Gallacher scored her 16th of the league season

Rangers dropped points in the race for the Scottish Women's Premier League title as they drew with Heart of Midlothian, while leaders Glasgow City and Celtic picked up wins.

Victory seemed certain for the reigning champions at Broadwood until Ciara Grant's 93rd-minute penalty.

The reigning champions now trail leaders City by five points.

Fran Alonso's Celtic side are two points off the top spot with five games remaining.

City, winless in their last three fixtures, recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over Partick Thistle as Celtic cruised to a 3-0 win over Hibernian.

The game appeared done and dusted for Rangers as they entered stoppage time against Hearts, with Sam Kerr's first-half strike seemingly enough for all three points.

Hearts had not troubled the Rangers goal all afternoon, but when American defender Hannah Davison tried to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick and ended up hauling down Cailin Michie in the penalty box, they were handed a chance.

Having scored a penalty in last weekend's Edinburgh derby, fellow midfielder Grant stepped up full of confidence and made no mistake from the spot.

It might prove a pivotal goal in the title race as City picked up a crucial win after suffering three straight domestic defeats the first time in the club's history.

Spanish midfielder Bea Prades fired in from the edge of the box before winger Lauren Davidson's rebound gave them a nice cushion against Thistle in the Petershill derby.

Celtic kept up the pressure on City as they cruised to victory at a soaking wet Excelsior.

Midfielder Amy Gallacher's long-range rocket gave them the lead before Hibs goalkeeper Benni Haaland flapped at a corner, allowing defender Chloe Craig a simple headed finish.

The goalkeeper was at fault for the third, just 10 seconds into the second-half, when she passed straight to Celtic striker Natasha Flint for a chance she gobbled up with ease.

In the bottom six, Motherwell beat Aberdeen 2-0 with goals from midfielders Tiree Burchill and Louisa Boyes.

Spartans visited New Tinto Park, defeating Glasgow Women 1-0 thanks to an early strike from winger Mya Bates.

Hamilton Academical held on for a precious point in a 1-1 draw with Dundee United.

Forward Danni McGinley had given the Tangerines the lead with a free-kick before Josie Giard's cross was diverted into the net by United goalkeeper Fiona McNicoll.