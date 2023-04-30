Last updated on .From the section Football

Graeme Souness (left) won three European Cups with Liverpool

Former Liverpool, Rangers and Scotland midfielder Graeme Souness is leaving his role as a Sky Sports pundit after 15 years.

The 69-year-old joined the broadcaster in 2008 after a 22-year managerial career, but announced his departure on air after Liverpool's 4-3 win over Tottenham on Sunday.

He gained a reputation as a straight-talking pundit, who often clashed with fellow studio guests.

"I owe a hundred apologies," he said.

Souness, whose management career included spells at Liverpool, Rangers, Blackburn and Newcastle, said on the broadcaster's Super Sunday programme: "I decided that football management wasn't for me any more. I had totally the wrong temperament for it and personality.

"I was given an opportunity to do this and it has been magnificent. It has just been the most fantastic time for me. I love football and I care for it and I worry about it going forward.

"For me personally I have got the buzz of live football, coming to some fantastic games and some fantastic stadiums and witnessing some great events.

"I think I owe a hundred apologies but I haven't got time for that. I think people at home want to see us not always agree, but it has been great and I am among friends.

"Nothing goes on forever, I have got lots of things coming up. It has been great, so thank you to everyone."

Souness becomes the second high-profile personality to leave Sky Sports this week, after Jeff Stelling announced his retirement from hosting Soccer Saturday.