Harrogate Town v Rochdale

Foul by Kazeem Olaigbe (Harrogate Town).
Line-ups
Harrogate
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Oxley
- 14Sims
- 34Eastman
- 3Mattock
- 33Foulds
- 4Falkingham
- 17Sutton
- 12Folarin
- 28Daly
- 10Olaigbe
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 15O'Connor
- 18Muldoon
- 20Ramsay
- 21Jameson
- 23McArdle
- 25Horbury
- 27Williams
Rochdale
Formation 4-4-2
- 1O'Donnell
- 13Keohane
- 15Graham
- 6Ebanks-Landell
- 22Dodgson
- 17Sinclair
- 14Brierley
- 7Kelly
- 9Mellor
- 10Rodney
- 40Henderson
Substitutes
- 2Seriki
- 8Ball
- 11Odoh
- 21Eastwood
- 24John
- 45Bailey
- 49Nevett
- Referee:
- Carl Boyeson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ethan Brierley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Devante Rodney.
Post update
Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).
Post update
Devante Rodney (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Rochdale 1. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Sinclair.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale).
Post update
Sam Folarin (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Owen Dodgson (Rochdale).
Post update
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale).
Post update
Joe Mattock (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kazeem Olaigbe.
Post update
Foul by D'Mani Mellor (Rochdale).
Post update
Toby Sims (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ethan Brierley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.
Post update
Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Joe Mattock.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Tyrese Sinclair (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.
