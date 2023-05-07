Close menu
League Two
HarrogateHarrogate Town0RochdaleRochdale1

Harrogate Town v Rochdale

Line-ups

Harrogate

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sims
  • 34Eastman
  • 3Mattock
  • 33Foulds
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Sutton
  • 12Folarin
  • 28Daly
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 15O'Connor
  • 18Muldoon
  • 20Ramsay
  • 21Jameson
  • 23McArdle
  • 25Horbury
  • 27Williams

Rochdale

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 13Keohane
  • 15Graham
  • 6Ebanks-Landell
  • 22Dodgson
  • 17Sinclair
  • 14Brierley
  • 7Kelly
  • 9Mellor
  • 10Rodney
  • 40Henderson

Substitutes

  • 2Seriki
  • 8Ball
  • 11Odoh
  • 21Eastwood
  • 24John
  • 45Bailey
  • 49Nevett
Referee:
Carl Boyeson

Match Stats

Home TeamHarrogateAway TeamRochdale
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home1
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Kazeem Olaigbe (Harrogate Town).

  2. Post update

    Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Brierley (Rochdale) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Devante Rodney.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Josh Falkingham (Harrogate Town).

  5. Post update

    Devante Rodney (Rochdale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Harrogate Town 0, Rochdale 1. Jimmy Keohane (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Tyrese Sinclair.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Richard O'Donnell (Rochdale).

  9. Post update

    Sam Folarin (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Owen Dodgson (Rochdale).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Rochdale).

  12. Post update

    Joe Mattock (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Kazeem Olaigbe.

  14. Post update

    Foul by D'Mani Mellor (Rochdale).

  15. Post update

    Toby Sims (Harrogate Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Harrogate Town. Conceded by Ethan Ebanks-Landell.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ethan Brierley (Rochdale) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ian Henderson.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Rochdale. Conceded by Joe Mattock.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ian Henderson (Rochdale) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Tyrese Sinclair (Rochdale) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

