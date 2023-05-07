Close menu
League Two
BarrowBarrow0StevenageStevenage1

Barrow v Stevenage

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Barrow

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Farman
  • 21Warren
  • 5McClelland
  • 25Ray
  • 6Canavan
  • 34Whitfield
  • 13White
  • 15Gotts
  • 7Newby
  • 20Garner
  • 11Kay

Substitutes

  • 4Taylor
  • 17Smales-Braithwaite
  • 19Zuk
  • 22Moloney
  • 28Young

Stevenage

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Przybek
  • 2Wildin
  • 22Tomkinson
  • 5Piergianni
  • 3Clark
  • 4Reeves
  • 10Campbell
  • 16Horgan
  • 8Taylor
  • 23Forster-Caskey
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 14Smith
  • 17Gilbey
  • 19Reid
  • 39Evans
  • 40Alexandrou
  • 41Mitchell
Referee:
Andrew Kitchen

Match Stats

Home TeamBarrowAway TeamStevenage
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Josh Kay (Barrow).

  3. Post update

    Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Niall Canavan (Barrow).

  5. Post update

    Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).

  8. Post update

    Elliot Newby (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Barrow 0, Stevenage 1. Jake Reeves (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Max Clark (Stevenage).

  12. Post update

    Josh Kay (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ben Whitfield (Barrow).

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Tomkinson (Stevenage).

  16. Post update

    Gerard Garner (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Stevenage. Jake Forster-Caskey tries a through ball, but Carl Piergianni is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Jake Taylor (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Sam McClelland (Barrow).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Gotts (Barrow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Page 1 of 2
Navigate to the last page

Match report to follow.

Watch on iPlayer bannerWatch on iPlayer footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC