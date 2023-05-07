Barrow v Stevenage

Luther Wildin (Stevenage) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Farman
- 21Warren
- 5McClelland
- 25Ray
- 6Canavan
- 34Whitfield
- 13White
- 15Gotts
- 7Newby
- 20Garner
- 11Kay
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 17Smales-Braithwaite
- 19Zuk
- 22Moloney
- 28Young
Stevenage
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Przybek
- 2Wildin
- 22Tomkinson
- 5Piergianni
- 3Clark
- 4Reeves
- 10Campbell
- 16Horgan
- 8Taylor
- 23Forster-Caskey
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 14Smith
- 17Gilbey
- 19Reid
- 39Evans
- 40Alexandrou
- 41Mitchell
- Referee:
- Andrew Kitchen
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Josh Kay (Barrow).
Post update
Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Niall Canavan (Barrow).
Post update
Tom White (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Rose (Stevenage).
Post update
Foul by Luther Wildin (Stevenage).
Post update
Elliot Newby (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Daryl Horgan (Stevenage) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max Clark with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Barrow 0, Stevenage 1. Jake Reeves (Stevenage) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Max Clark (Stevenage).
Post update
Josh Kay (Barrow) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Danny Rose (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Whitfield (Barrow).
Post update
Foul by Jonathan Tomkinson (Stevenage).
Post update
Gerard Garner (Barrow) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Offside, Stevenage. Jake Forster-Caskey tries a through ball, but Carl Piergianni is caught offside.
Post update
Jake Taylor (Stevenage) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sam McClelland (Barrow).
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Gotts (Barrow) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.
Match report to follow.
