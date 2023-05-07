Close menu
League Two
StockportStockport County0HartlepoolHartlepool United0

Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Stockport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Hinchliffe
  • 4Wright
  • 6Horsfall
  • 31Lewis
  • 3Knoyle
  • 8Camps
  • 18Croasdale
  • 21Hippolyte
  • 23Hussey
  • 16Stretton
  • 20Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 5Byrne
  • 7Lemonheigh-Evans
  • 9Madden
  • 14Collar
  • 15Johnson
  • 25Jaros
  • 30Johnson

Hartlepool

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Killip
  • 37Dodds
  • 16Dolan
  • 15Pruti
  • 44Kiernan
  • 22Crawford
  • 8Featherstone
  • 10Cooke
  • 3Ferguson
  • 19Hamilton
  • 36Jennings

Substitutes

  • 9Umerah
  • 12Grey
  • 29Stephenson
  • 30Darcy
  • 32Storey
  • 35Foran
  • 41Stolarczyk
Referee:
Tom Reeves

Match Stats

Home TeamStockportAway TeamHartlepool
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home8
Away1
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Edon Pruti (Hartlepool United).

  2. Post update

    Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ben Killip.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Stretton (Stockport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lewis.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United).

  6. Post update

    Joe Lewis (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Hussey following a set piece situation.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United).

  9. Post update

    Joe Lewis (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Cooke.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Akil Wright (Stockport County).

  12. Post update

    Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County).

  14. Post update

    Ben Killip (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ben Killip.

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Stretton.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hussey with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Chris Hussey (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Brendan Kiernan (Hartlepool United).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

