Stockport County v Hartlepool United

Foul by Edon Pruti (Hartlepool United).
Line-ups
Stockport
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Hinchliffe
- 4Wright
- 6Horsfall
- 31Lewis
- 3Knoyle
- 8Camps
- 18Croasdale
- 21Hippolyte
- 23Hussey
- 16Stretton
- 20Olaofe
Substitutes
- 5Byrne
- 7Lemonheigh-Evans
- 9Madden
- 14Collar
- 15Johnson
- 25Jaros
- 30Johnson
Hartlepool
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Killip
- 37Dodds
- 16Dolan
- 15Pruti
- 44Kiernan
- 22Crawford
- 8Featherstone
- 10Cooke
- 3Ferguson
- 19Hamilton
- 36Jennings
Substitutes
- 9Umerah
- 12Grey
- 29Stephenson
- 30Darcy
- 32Storey
- 35Foran
- 41Stolarczyk
- Referee:
- Tom Reeves
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away6
Live Text
Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ben Killip.
Attempt saved. Jack Stretton (Stockport County) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Lewis.
Foul by Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United).
Joe Lewis (Stockport County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Chris Hussey following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jack Hamilton (Hartlepool United).
Joe Lewis (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Nicky Featherstone (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Cooke.
Foul by Akil Wright (Stockport County).
Connor Jennings (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Fraser Horsfall (Stockport County).
Ben Killip (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Stockport County. Conceded by Ben Killip.
Attempt saved. Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Myles Hippolyte (Stockport County) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jack Stretton.
Attempt blocked. Isaac Olaofe (Stockport County) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chris Hussey with a cross.
Chris Hussey (Stockport County) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Brendan Kiernan (Hartlepool United).
Match report to follow.