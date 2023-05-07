Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Attempt blocked. Marcel Lavinier (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Clayton.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 4Clayton
- 12Brewitt
- 22Lavinier
- 23KhanBooked at 24mins
- 5McEachran
- 16Cain
- 24Wakeling
- 11Austin
- 19Hepburn-Murphy
Substitutes
- 7Tomlinson
- 10Darcy
- 15Jephcott
- 25Brann
- 28Shade
- 36Hart
- 38Kanu
Crawley
Formation 4-3-3
- 34Addai
- 38Fellows
- 23Johnson
- 12Ransom
- 25Tsaroulla
- 41Spong
- 8Powell
- 20Gladwin
- 7Tilley
- 19Telford
- 10Nadesan
Substitutes
- 13Schofield
- 22Wells
- 27Khaleel
- 29Roles
- 44Ogungbo
- 45Grant
- Referee:
- Jeremy Simpson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Offside, Swindon Town. Remeao Hutton tries a through ball, but Jacob Wakeling is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tom Fellows.
Booking
Saidou Khan (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
James Tilley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Saidou Khan (Swindon Town).
Post update
Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Harry Ransom is caught offside.
Post update
Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Remeao Hutton (Swindon Town).
Post update
Foul by Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town).
Post update
Charlie Austin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tom Fellows (Crawley Town).
Post update
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Tom Fellows (Crawley Town).
Post update
Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town).
Post update
Remeao Hutton (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Travis Johnson.
Post update
Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Ashley Nadesan.
Post update
Foul by Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town).
Match report to follow.