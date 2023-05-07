Close menu
League Two
SwindonSwindon Town0CrawleyCrawley Town0

Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 4Clayton
  • 12Brewitt
  • 22Lavinier
  • 23KhanBooked at 24mins
  • 5McEachran
  • 16Cain
  • 24Wakeling
  • 11Austin
  • 19Hepburn-Murphy

Substitutes

  • 7Tomlinson
  • 10Darcy
  • 15Jephcott
  • 25Brann
  • 28Shade
  • 36Hart
  • 38Kanu

Crawley

Formation 4-3-3

  • 34Addai
  • 38Fellows
  • 23Johnson
  • 12Ransom
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 41Spong
  • 8Powell
  • 20Gladwin
  • 7Tilley
  • 19Telford
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 13Schofield
  • 22Wells
  • 27Khaleel
  • 29Roles
  • 44Ogungbo
  • 45Grant
Referee:
Jeremy Simpson

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamCrawley
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marcel Lavinier (Swindon Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Clayton.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Remeao Hutton tries a through ball, but Jacob Wakeling is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Tom Fellows.

  4. Booking

    Saidou Khan (Swindon Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    James Tilley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Saidou Khan (Swindon Town).

  7. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Harry Ransom is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Remeao Hutton (Swindon Town).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town).

  11. Post update

    Charlie Austin (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tom Fellows (Crawley Town).

  13. Post update

    Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Tom Fellows (Crawley Town).

  15. Post update

    Rushian Hepburn-Murphy (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ben Gladwin (Crawley Town).

  17. Post update

    Remeao Hutton (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Travis Johnson.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Swindon Town. Conceded by Ashley Nadesan.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Nicholas Tsaroulla (Crawley Town).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
