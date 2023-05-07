Sutton United v Carlisle United

Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Rose
- 7Boldewijn
- 22Kizzi
- 5Goodliffe
- 24Milsom
- 16Ajiboye
- 10Beautyman
- 8Smith
- 3Hart
- 33Angol
- 27Kouassi
Substitutes
- 4Rowe
- 14Dundas
- 19Fadahunsi
- 20Neufville
- 21Gambin
- 25Wilson
- 36Dickinson
Carlisle
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Holy
- 17Whelan
- 6Huntington
- 3Armer
- 26Barclay
- 4Moxon
- 8Guy
- 35McCalmont
- 33Robinson
- 14Dennis
- 10Patrick
Substitutes
- 2Senior
- 7Gibson
- 9Edmondson
- 15Charters
- 29Harris
- 30Kelly
- 41Garner
- Referee:
- Darren Drysdale
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Lee Angol (Sutton United).
Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).
David Ajiboye (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).
Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Paul Huntington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lee Angol (Sutton United).
Offside, Sutton United. David Ajiboye tries a through ball, but Lee Angol is caught offside.
Foul by Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United).
Jack Rose (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Jack Robinson (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon.
Attempt missed. Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Owen Moxon following a set piece situation.
Foul by Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United).
Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Paul Huntington.
Goal!
Goal! Sutton United 1, Carlisle United 0. Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.
Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Goodliffe with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
David Ajiboye (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match report to follow.
