League Two
Sutton UnitedSutton United1CarlisleCarlisle United0

Sutton United v Carlisle United

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Rose
  • 7Boldewijn
  • 22Kizzi
  • 5Goodliffe
  • 24Milsom
  • 16Ajiboye
  • 10Beautyman
  • 8Smith
  • 3Hart
  • 33Angol
  • 27Kouassi

Substitutes

  • 4Rowe
  • 14Dundas
  • 19Fadahunsi
  • 20Neufville
  • 21Gambin
  • 25Wilson
  • 36Dickinson

Carlisle

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Holy
  • 17Whelan
  • 6Huntington
  • 3Armer
  • 26Barclay
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Guy
  • 35McCalmont
  • 33Robinson
  • 14Dennis
  • 10Patrick

Substitutes

  • 2Senior
  • 7Gibson
  • 9Edmondson
  • 15Charters
  • 29Harris
  • 30Kelly
  • 41Garner
Referee:
Darren Drysdale

Match Stats

Home TeamSutton UnitedAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home2
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Owen Moxon (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Lee Angol (Sutton United).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).

  4. Post update

    David Ajiboye (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Owen Moxon (Carlisle United).

  6. Post update

    Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Paul Huntington (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Lee Angol (Sutton United).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Sutton United. David Ajiboye tries a through ball, but Lee Angol is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United).

  11. Post update

    Jack Rose (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Robinson (Carlisle United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Owen Moxon.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Kristian Dennis (Carlisle United) hits the bar with a left footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Owen Moxon following a set piece situation.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ben Goodliffe (Sutton United).

  16. Post update

    Alfie McCalmont (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Sutton United. Conceded by Paul Huntington.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Sutton United 1, Carlisle United 0. Kylian Kouassi (Sutton United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Enzio Boldewijn.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Angol (Sutton United) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ben Goodliffe with a headed pass following a set piece situation.

  20. Post update

    David Ajiboye (Sutton United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

