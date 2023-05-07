Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Attempt saved. James Perch (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Line-ups
Colchester
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 12Smith
- 2Greenidge
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 4Chambers
- 29Hall
- 42Fevrier
- 33Marshall-MirandaBooked at 35mins
- 16Read
- 19Newby
- 14Chilvers
- 24Akinde
Substitutes
- 8Skuse
- 11Sears
- 15Kelleher
- 20Jay
- 25Hopper
- 30Kazeem
- 44Collins
Mansfield
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Pym
- 12Johnson
- 6Harbottle
- 24Kilgour
- 14Perch
- 44Boateng
- 20Reed
- 16Quinn
- 26Swan
- 7Akins
- 40Keillor-Dunn
Substitutes
- 5Hartigan
- 8O Clarke
- 9Bowery
- 10Maris
- 13Flinders
- 18Oates
- 21Gale
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home0
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Booking
Marley Marshall-Miranda (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alfie Kilgour (Mansfield Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davis Keillor-Dunn with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Dallison-Lisbon.
Post update
Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Quinn with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by William Greenidge.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Alfie Kilgour (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Swan.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jayden Fevrier.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by William Greenidge.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arthur Read.
Post update
Foul by Riley Harbottle (Mansfield Town).
Post update
John Akinde (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town).
Post update
Tom Smith (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Connor Hall.
Post update
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Luke Chambers.
Post update
Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Marley Marshall-Miranda (Colchester United).
Post update
Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Akins.
Post update
Offside, Colchester United. Tom Dallison-Lisbon tries a through ball, but Jayden Fevrier is caught offside.
Match report to follow.