League Two
ColchesterColchester United0MansfieldMansfield Town0

Colchester United v Mansfield Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Colchester

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 12Smith
  • 2Greenidge
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 4Chambers
  • 29Hall
  • 42Fevrier
  • 33Marshall-MirandaBooked at 35mins
  • 16Read
  • 19Newby
  • 14Chilvers
  • 24Akinde

Substitutes

  • 8Skuse
  • 11Sears
  • 15Kelleher
  • 20Jay
  • 25Hopper
  • 30Kazeem
  • 44Collins

Mansfield

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pym
  • 12Johnson
  • 6Harbottle
  • 24Kilgour
  • 14Perch
  • 44Boateng
  • 20Reed
  • 16Quinn
  • 26Swan
  • 7Akins
  • 40Keillor-Dunn

Substitutes

  • 5Hartigan
  • 8O Clarke
  • 9Bowery
  • 10Maris
  • 13Flinders
  • 18Oates
  • 21Gale
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamColchesterAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home0
Away7
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. James Perch (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  2. Booking

    Marley Marshall-Miranda (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alfie Kilgour (Mansfield Town) header from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Davis Keillor-Dunn with a cross following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Tom Dallison-Lisbon.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hiram Boateng (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Stephen Quinn with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by William Greenidge.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alfie Kilgour (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Will Swan.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Jayden Fevrier.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by William Greenidge.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Arthur Read.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Riley Harbottle (Mansfield Town).

  12. Post update

    John Akinde (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lucas Akins (Mansfield Town).

  14. Post update

    Tom Smith (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Connor Hall.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Luke Chambers.

  17. Post update

    Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Marley Marshall-Miranda (Colchester United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Lucas Akins.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Colchester United. Tom Dallison-Lisbon tries a through ball, but Jayden Fevrier is caught offside.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

