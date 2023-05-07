Close menu
League Two
SalfordSalford City0GillinghamGillingham0

Salford City v Gillingham

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Cairns
  • 32Shephard
  • 42Vassell
  • 15Mariappa
  • 3Touray
  • 14Mallan
  • 6Watt
  • 24Bolton
  • 9Hendry
  • 20Barry
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Lund
  • 13Bellagambi
  • 16Galbraith
  • 18McAleny
  • 26Leak
  • 27Morton
  • 38McLoughlin

Gillingham

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 25Turner
  • 14McKenzie
  • 5EhmerBooked at 11mins
  • 23Masterson
  • 3Tutonda
  • 18Coleman
  • 49Lapslie
  • 17Clarke
  • 16Jefferies
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 4Wright
  • 7MacDonald
  • 12Page
  • 29Gbode
  • 32Chambers
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).

  2. Post update

    George Lapslie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by George Lapslie (Gillingham).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Jake Turner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Louie Barry (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Luke Bolton.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Salford City).

  9. Post update

    Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Tom Nichols (Gillingham).

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Bolton.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Gillingham. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Oliver Hawkins is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Salford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Salford City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Hendry.

  16. Post update

    Hand ball by Louie Barry (Salford City).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tom Nichols (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Theo Vassell (Salford City).

  20. Post update

    Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

