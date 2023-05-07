Salford City v Gillingham

Foul by Ibou Touray (Salford City).
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Cairns
- 32Shephard
- 42Vassell
- 15Mariappa
- 3Touray
- 14Mallan
- 6Watt
- 24Bolton
- 9Hendry
- 20Barry
- 17Smith
Substitutes
- 8Lund
- 13Bellagambi
- 16Galbraith
- 18McAleny
- 26Leak
- 27Morton
- 38McLoughlin
Gillingham
Formation 4-1-3-2
- 25Turner
- 14McKenzie
- 5EhmerBooked at 11mins
- 23Masterson
- 3Tutonda
- 18Coleman
- 49Lapslie
- 17Clarke
- 16Jefferies
- 28Hawkins
- 20Nichols
Substitutes
- 1Morris
- 2Alexander
- 4Wright
- 7MacDonald
- 12Page
- 29Gbode
- 32Chambers
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
George Lapslie (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Elliot Watt (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Lapslie (Gillingham).
Post update
Corner, Salford City. Conceded by Jake Turner.
Post update
Attempt saved. Louie Barry (Salford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Post update
Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Luke Bolton.
Post update
Foul by Adrian Mariappa (Salford City).
Post update
Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Ibou Touray (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tom Nichols (Gillingham).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Callum Hendry (Salford City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Bolton.
Post update
Offside, Gillingham. Conor Masterson tries a through ball, but Oliver Hawkins is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Matt Smith (Salford City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stephen Mallan (Salford City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callum Hendry.
Post update
Hand ball by Louie Barry (Salford City).
Post update
Attempt saved. Tom Nichols (Gillingham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Oliver Hawkins.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Robbie McKenzie.
Post update
Foul by Theo Vassell (Salford City).
Post update
Oliver Hawkins (Gillingham) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match report to follow.