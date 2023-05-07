Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County0CreweCrewe Alexandra0

Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 2Norman
  • 18Baker
  • 28Demetriou
  • 14Lewis
  • 24Wildig
  • 17Bennett
  • 20Charsley
  • 29Evans
  • 9Bogle
  • 48Rai

Substitutes

  • 1Day
  • 4Bowen
  • 11Waite
  • 16Kavanagh
  • 19McNeill
  • 22Moriah-Welsh
  • 49Stokes

Crewe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Booth
  • 3Adebisi
  • 15O'Riordan
  • 6Offord
  • 24Finney
  • 8Thomas
  • 18Finnigan
  • 11Agyei
  • 17Brook
  • 7Long
  • 9Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 1Richards
  • 4Williams
  • 12Griffiths
  • 16Colkett
  • 21Uwakwe
  • 25Tabiner
  • 28Billington
Referee:
Anthony Backhouse

Match Stats

Home TeamNewportAway TeamCrewe
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Omar Bogle (Newport County).

  2. Post update

    Foul by Connor O'Riordan (Crewe Alexandra).

  3. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Mickey Demetriou tries a through ball, but Kiban Rai is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Norman (Newport County).

  5. Post update

    Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).

  7. Post update

    Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lachlan Brook with a through ball.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Cameron Norman (Newport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Luke Offord.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Chris Long.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kiban Rai.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).

  14. Post update

    Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ryan Finnigan.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Evans (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Long.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Cameron Norman (Newport County).

  19. Post update

    Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Newport County. Will Evans tries a through ball, but Kiban Rai is caught offside.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
