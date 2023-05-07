Newport County v Crewe Alexandra

Foul by Omar Bogle (Newport County).
Line-ups
Newport
Formation 3-5-2
- 30Townsend
- 2Norman
- 18Baker
- 28Demetriou
- 14Lewis
- 24Wildig
- 17Bennett
- 20Charsley
- 29Evans
- 9Bogle
- 48Rai
Substitutes
- 1Day
- 4Bowen
- 11Waite
- 16Kavanagh
- 19McNeill
- 22Moriah-Welsh
- 49Stokes
Crewe
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Booth
- 3Adebisi
- 15O'Riordan
- 6Offord
- 24Finney
- 8Thomas
- 18Finnigan
- 11Agyei
- 17Brook
- 7Long
- 9Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 1Richards
- 4Williams
- 12Griffiths
- 16Colkett
- 21Uwakwe
- 25Tabiner
- 28Billington
- Referee:
- Anthony Backhouse
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Connor O'Riordan (Crewe Alexandra).
Post update
Offside, Newport County. Mickey Demetriou tries a through ball, but Kiban Rai is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Norman (Newport County).
Post update
Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
Post update
Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lachlan Brook with a through ball.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Norman (Newport County) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Luke Offord.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Chris Long.
Post update
Attempt saved. Aaron Lewis (Newport County) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Kiban Rai.
Post update
Foul by Mickey Demetriou (Newport County).
Post update
Courtney Baker-Richardson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Newport County. Conceded by Ryan Finnigan.
Post update
Attempt missed. Will Evans (Newport County) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mickey Demetriou.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Agyei (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Chris Long.
Post update
Foul by Cameron Norman (Newport County).
Post update
Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Newport County. Will Evans tries a through ball, but Kiban Rai is caught offside.
Match report to follow.