League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town1WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0

Grimsby Town v AFC Wimbledon

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Crocombe
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 26Smith
  • 5Pearson
  • 31Maher
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 15CliftonSubstituted forHolohanat 27'minutes
  • 16Hunt
  • 30Khouri
  • 9Lloyd
  • 20Orsi

Substitutes

  • 2Efete
  • 4Green
  • 6Waterfall
  • 8Holohan
  • 11Khan
  • 18O'Neill
  • 29Taylor

Wimbledon

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 13Broome
  • 33Ogundere
  • 5Nightingale
  • 16Pierre
  • 26Currie
  • 4Woodyard
  • 28Pearson
  • 19McAteer
  • 11Chislett
  • 10Jaiyesimi
  • 9Davison

Substitutes

  • 1Tzanev
  • 2Gunter
  • 3Brown
  • 7Janneh
  • 15Pearce
  • 24Bendle
  • 39Bartley
Referee:
David Rock

Match Stats

Home TeamGrimsbyAway TeamWimbledon
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Lloyd.

  3. Post update

    Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Will Nightingale tries a through ball, but Samuel Pearson is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Grimsby Town. Gavan Holohan replaces Harry Clifton because of an injury.

  6. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon).

  8. Post update

    Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  10. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town).

  13. Post update

    Aaron Pierre (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Will Nightingale.

  15. Post update

    Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Grimsby Town. George Lloyd tries a through ball, but Joshua Emmanuel is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Shaun Pearson.

  19. Goal!

    Own Goal by Isaac Ogundere, AFC Wimbledon. Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

