Grimsby Town v AFC Wimbledon

Alex Hunt (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Grimsby
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Crocombe
- 7Emmanuel
- 26Smith
- 5Pearson
- 31Maher
- 3Driscoll-Glennon
- 15CliftonSubstituted forHolohanat 27'minutes
- 16Hunt
- 30Khouri
- 9Lloyd
- 20Orsi
Substitutes
- 2Efete
- 4Green
- 6Waterfall
- 8Holohan
- 11Khan
- 18O'Neill
- 29Taylor
Wimbledon
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 13Broome
- 33Ogundere
- 5Nightingale
- 16Pierre
- 26Currie
- 4Woodyard
- 28Pearson
- 19McAteer
- 11Chislett
- 10Jaiyesimi
- 9Davison
Substitutes
- 1Tzanev
- 2Gunter
- 3Brown
- 7Janneh
- 15Pearce
- 24Bendle
- 39Bartley
- Referee:
- David Rock
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Danilo Orsi (Grimsby Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by George Lloyd.
Offside, AFC Wimbledon. Will Nightingale tries a through ball, but Samuel Pearson is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Grimsby Town. Gavan Holohan replaces Harry Clifton because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town).
Foul by Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon).
Evan Khouri (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town).
Attempt blocked. Kasey McAteer (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.
Foul by Shaun Pearson (Grimsby Town).
Aaron Pierre (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Grimsby Town. Conceded by Will Nightingale.
Harry Clifton (Grimsby Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon).
Offside, Grimsby Town. George Lloyd tries a through ball, but Joshua Emmanuel is caught offside.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Shaun Pearson.
Goal!
Own Goal by Isaac Ogundere, AFC Wimbledon. Grimsby Town 1, AFC Wimbledon 0.
Foul by Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon).
Match report to follow.