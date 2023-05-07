Close menu
League Two
BradfordBradford City0Leyton OrientLeyton Orient0

Bradford City v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Bradford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Lewis
  • 2Halliday
  • 36Stubbs
  • 24Crichlow
  • 3Ridehalgh
  • 11Gilliead
  • 40Clayton
  • 6SmallwoodBooked at 16mins
  • 12Banks
  • 9Cook
  • 10Walker

Substitutes

  • 5Platt
  • 8Osadebe
  • 13Doyle
  • 16East
  • 23Derbyshire
  • 26Pereira
  • 34Nevers

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19BecklesBooked at 19mins
  • 4Ogie
  • 32Hunt
  • 12Brown
  • 15El MizouniBooked at 14mins
  • 7Smyth
  • 14Moncur
  • 34Sadlier
  • 16Drinan

Substitutes

  • 5Happe
  • 8Clay
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 11Archibald
  • 23Kelman
  • 24Sweeney
  • 27Byrne
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Match Stats

Home TeamBradfordAway TeamLeyton Orient
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

  2. Post update

    Scott Banks (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Andy Cook (Bradford City).

  5. Post update

    Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Scott Banks (Bradford City).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brad Halliday with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Walker.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood following a set piece situation.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Sadlier (Leyton Orient).

  12. Post update

    Scott Banks (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Booking

    Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).

  15. Post update

    Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Moncur (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  17. Booking

    Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Tom James (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).

  20. Booking

    Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

