Bradford City v Leyton Orient

Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).
Line-ups
Bradford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Lewis
- 2Halliday
- 36Stubbs
- 24Crichlow
- 3Ridehalgh
- 11Gilliead
- 40Clayton
- 6SmallwoodBooked at 16mins
- 12Banks
- 9Cook
- 10Walker
Substitutes
- 5Platt
- 8Osadebe
- 13Doyle
- 16East
- 23Derbyshire
- 26Pereira
- 34Nevers
Leyton Orient
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 22Vigouroux
- 2James
- 19BecklesBooked at 19mins
- 4Ogie
- 32Hunt
- 12Brown
- 15El MizouniBooked at 14mins
- 7Smyth
- 14Moncur
- 34Sadlier
- 16Drinan
Substitutes
- 5Happe
- 8Clay
- 10Sotiriou
- 11Archibald
- 23Kelman
- 24Sweeney
- 27Byrne
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Scott Banks (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andy Cook (Bradford City).
Shadrach Ogie (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Banks (Bradford City).
Attempt saved. Andy Cook (Bradford City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Scott Banks.
Attempt missed. Andy Cook (Bradford City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Brad Halliday with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Scott Banks (Bradford City) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie Walker.
Attempt missed. Jamie Walker (Bradford City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Richard Smallwood following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kieran Sadlier (Leyton Orient).
Scott Banks (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Omar Beckles (Leyton Orient).
Jamie Walker (Bradford City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. George Moncur (Leyton Orient) right footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Richard Smallwood (Bradford City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Tom James (Leyton Orient) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Richard Smallwood (Bradford City).
Idris El Mizouni (Leyton Orient) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
