TranmereTranmere Rovers0NorthamptonNorthampton Town1

Tranmere Rovers v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Tranmere

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Hewelt
  • 2Dacres-Cogley
  • 5Davies
  • 14Turnbull
  • 3Bristow
  • 24Hendry
  • 4O'Connor
  • 32Taylor
  • 17Hughes
  • 11Hawkes
  • 10Hemmings

  • 13Murphy
  • 18Jameson
  • 19Chalmers
  • 25Mumbongo
  • 27Burton
  • 33Turner-Cooke
  • 34Hoti

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 20Lintott
  • 6Sherring
  • 35Dyche
  • 24Haynes
  • 17McWilliams
  • 12Leonard
  • 7Hoskins
  • 11Pinnock
  • 9Appéré
  • 19Bowie

  • 10Hylton
  • 13Norman Jr.
  • 15Hondermarck
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 26Osew
  • 29Yengi
  • 40King
Referee:
Craig Hicks

Home TeamTranmereAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

  1. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Haynes (Northampton Town).

  2. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  3. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town).

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Marc Leonard (Northampton Town).

  9. Post update

    Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Rhys Hughes tries a through ball, but Tom Davies is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Sam Sherring (Northampton Town).

  12. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Marc Leonard.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kane Hemmings.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Josh Hawkes.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Louis Appéré.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Louis Appéré.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Sam Sherring.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town).

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient462613760332791
2Stevenage462413961392285
3Northampton462314962422083
4Stockport4622131164362879
5Salford4622101472531976
6Bradford4620161060421876
7Carlisle4620151165432275
8Mansfield4620131370551573
9Barrow46188204753-662
10Grimsby461613174956-761
11Sutton United461612184657-1160
12Swindon461514175954559
13Tranmere461513184548-358
14Crewe461416164658-1258
15Newport461415175154-357
16Doncaster46168224563-1856
17Walsall461120154448-453
18Gillingham461314193549-1453
19Harrogate461215195868-1051
20Colchester461214204449-550
21Wimbledon461115204860-1248
22Crawley461114214769-2247
23Hartlepool46916215177-2643
24Rochdale461010264669-2340
View full League Two table

