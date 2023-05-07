Tranmere Rovers v Northampton Town

Delay in match because of an injury Ryan Haynes (Northampton Town).
Line-ups
Tranmere
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Hewelt
- 2Dacres-Cogley
- 5Davies
- 14Turnbull
- 3Bristow
- 24Hendry
- 4O'Connor
- 32Taylor
- 17Hughes
- 11Hawkes
- 10Hemmings
Substitutes
- 13Murphy
- 18Jameson
- 19Chalmers
- 25Mumbongo
- 27Burton
- 33Turner-Cooke
- 34Hoti
Northampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Burge
- 20Lintott
- 6Sherring
- 35Dyche
- 24Haynes
- 17McWilliams
- 12Leonard
- 7Hoskins
- 11Pinnock
- 9Appéré
- 19Bowie
Substitutes
- 10Hylton
- 13Norman Jr.
- 15Hondermarck
- 21Felix-Eppiah
- 26Osew
- 29Yengi
- 40King
- Referee:
- Craig Hicks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kieron Bowie (Northampton Town).
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Tranmere Rovers).
Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Leonard (Northampton Town).
Offside, Tranmere Rovers. Rhys Hughes tries a through ball, but Tom Davies is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Sam Sherring (Northampton Town).
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Marc Leonard.
Attempt blocked. Josh Hawkes (Tranmere Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kane Hemmings.
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Josh Hawkes.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Louis Appéré.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Louis Appéré.
Corner, Tranmere Rovers. Conceded by Sam Sherring.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Shaun McWilliams (Northampton Town).
