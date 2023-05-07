Close menu
League Two
WalsallWalsall12:30DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Poundland Bescot Stadium, England

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 12Smith
  • 18McEntee
  • 24Low
  • 6Monthe
  • 10Knowles
  • 7Riley
  • 14Comley
  • 3Gordon
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 20Stevens

Substitutes

  • 5Daniels
  • 8Kinsella
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 19Matt
  • 25Maher
  • 33Onabirekhanlen
  • 35Barrett

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 13Jones
  • 28Faulkner
  • 15Long
  • 10Rowe
  • 19Seaman
  • 14Biggins
  • 24Westbrooke
  • 29Degruchy
  • 21Hurst
  • 16Barlow
  • 20Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Mitchell
  • 3Maxwell
  • 5Olowu
  • 30Kuleya
  • 35Goodman
Referee:
Farai Hallam

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient452612760332790
2Stevenage452313960392182
3Northampton452214961421980
4Stockport4522121164362878
5Carlisle4520151065422375
6Salford452291472531975
7Bradford4520151060421875
8Mansfield4520121370551572
9Barrow45188194752-562
10Swindon451513175954558
11Tranmere451513174547-258
12Grimsby451513174856-858
13Crewe451415164658-1257
14Sutton United451512184557-1257
15Newport451414175154-356
16Doncaster45167224563-1855
17Walsall451119154448-452
18Gillingham451313193549-1452
19Harrogate451215185867-951
20Colchester451213204449-549
21Wimbledon451115194859-1148
22Crawley451113214769-2246
23Hartlepool45915215177-2642
24Rochdale45910264569-2437
