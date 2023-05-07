Walsall v Doncaster Rovers

Line-ups
Walsall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 12Smith
- 18McEntee
- 24Low
- 6Monthe
- 10Knowles
- 7Riley
- 14Comley
- 3Gordon
- 23Hutchinson
- 9Wilkinson
- 20Stevens
Substitutes
- 5Daniels
- 8Kinsella
- 15James-Taylor
- 19Matt
- 25Maher
- 33Onabirekhanlen
- 35Barrett
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 13Jones
- 28Faulkner
- 15Long
- 10Rowe
- 19Seaman
- 14Biggins
- 24Westbrooke
- 29Degruchy
- 21Hurst
- 16Barlow
- 20Miller
Substitutes
- 1Mitchell
- 3Maxwell
- 5Olowu
- 30Kuleya
- 35Goodman
- Referee:
- Farai Hallam
Match report to follow.