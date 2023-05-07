Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Seamus Coleman is not expected to play again for Everton this season, though a scan has revealed no damage to his anterior cruciate ligament

TEAM NEWS

Brighton will continue to assess injury doubts Evan Ferguson and Pascal Gross but head coach Roberto De Zerbi says he won't take risks with either player.

This game may come too soon for Joel Veltman, while Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento remain out.

Everton captain Seamus Coleman is likely to miss the rest of the season after injuring his knee in Monday's 2-2 draw at Leicester.

Fellow defender Ben Godfrey is still absent with a groin issue.

Amadou Onana, who was an unused substitute in the last match after suffering from illness, has recovered and should be available to start.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I fancy Brighton strongly here. Everton were quite direct against Leicester in the week, which was effective, and I am sure they will try the same again, but they have got to get the ball off the Seagulls first.

Everton's main threat will come from set-pieces; at the other end, though, I can't see Brighton struggling to create chances. They wiped the floor with the Toffees at Goodison Park in January, and should win comfortably this time too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's 4-1 win at Goodison Park in January means they are vying to complete their first league double against Everton.

The Toffees won 2-0 at the Amex last season but have never claimed back-to-back away league victories versus the Seagulls.

The Sussex club scored just eight times in their first nine Premier League matches against the Merseysiders but have netted seven goals in the subsequent two meetings.

Brighton & Hove Albion

The Seagulls have won five of their seven league games this season against sides currently in the relegation zone (D1, L1).

Brighton have won just one of their 12 Premier League fixtures played on a Monday (D8, L3), though it did come in their only such game in the current campaign, beating Southampton 3-1 on Boxing Day.

They have won eight of their last 10 home games in all competitions, keeping seven clean sheets.

The Seagulls have kept nine Premier League clean sheets at home in 2022-23 - only Manchester United, with 10, have a better record (prior to the latest round of fixtures).

Danny Welbeck has been directly involved in eight goals in his eight Premier League starts against Everton, scoring four and assisting four. The only team he has a better record against is West Ham (six goals and three assists).

Welbeck is one shy of 300 Premier League appearances.

Everton

Everton are winless in their last 18 Premier League away games against sides starting the day in the top half of the table (D7, L11), though their last such victory was a 2-0 win at Brighton in August 2021.

Since beating Brentford on 11 March, they have taken four points from a possible 21 (D4, L3).

The Toffees have failed to win their previous 13 top-flight away matches, although four of the past five have ended in draws.

Alex Iwobi has been involved in eight Premier League goals this season (two goals and six assists), more than any other Everton player.

