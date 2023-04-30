Last updated on .From the section European Football

Only Ajax and Feyenoord have won more Dutch Cups than PSV Eindhoven

PSV Eindhoven retained the Dutch Cup by beating Ajax on penalties in Rotterdam.

Wolves loanee Fabio Silva scored the decisive spot-kick as PSV won 3-2 in the shootout to lift the trophy for an 11th time.

The match had earlier finished 1-1 after extra time with Everton loanee Jarrad Branthwaite's early own goal for Ajax cancelled out by Thorgan Hazard.

The game was a repeat of the 2022 final which PSV won 2-1.

The result means Ajax are likely to finish the season without a trophy for the first time since 2017-18.

Johnny Heitinga's side are third in the Eredivisie with four matches remaining, three points behind Ruud van Nistelrooy's PSV and 11 adrift of leaders Feyenoord.