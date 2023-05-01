Last updated on .From the section Football

Truro City captain Connor Riley-Lowe re-joined the club in 2020

Connor Riley-Lowe's stoppage-time goal saw Truro City beat Bracknell Town 3-2 to win the Southern League Premier South play-offs and gain promotion to National League South.

The former Exeter City player scored in the fifth minute of added time.

It ensured City returned to the sixth tier for the first time in four years.

The White tigers had twice been pegged back by Bracknell, who finished the season a point above Truro in second place in the table.

Truro made the final after beating Poole Town 4-1 on penalties on Wednesday while Bracknell needed extra time to beat Chesham United in their semi-final.

Tyler Harvey headed against the post before putting the Cornish side ahead on the stroke of half-time with a powerful effort into the top corner.

Darryl Sanders' penalty levelled the scores before Andrew Neal put City 2-1 up from close range after 58 minutes.

Gary Abisogun's acrobatic effort four minutes later made it 2-2, and Bracknell had two great chances to score in the final 10 minutes before Truro skipper Riley-Lowe struck the winner.

Truro City went up three years after they were denied promotion when their season was cancelled due to Covid-19 with them top of the Southern League Premier Division South

It was the third time this season Truro have beaten Bracknell including a 1-0 win when the two sides met a fortnight ago at Bolitho Park.

"Without a shadow of a doubt it's the proudest moment in my career," Truro City manager Paul Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"I've had some really special moments, and I class myself as very, very fortunate to be managing this group of players - they've been absolutely outstanding and they deserve all the accolades, they deserve everything they've got.

"Everyone wrote us off today, everything was against us - the bus broke down on the way, we turned up late - but we don't moan, we get on with it, they grind it out."