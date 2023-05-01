Close menu

Jody Morris: Swindon Town sack head coach after 18 games in charge

Swindon

Jody Morris
Jody Morris worked alongside Frank Lampard at Chelsea until January 2021

League Two side Swindon Town have sacked head coach Jody Morris after only 18 games in charge.

The 44-year-old was appointed at the end of January following Scott Lindsey's departure to Crawley Town.

The Robins were sixth in the table at the time, but only won four matches under him and are now 10th.

It was former midfielder Morris' first managerial role, having previously been Frank Lampard's number two at Derby County and Chelsea.

His final game in charge was Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Crewe and his assistant Ed Brand, who only joined in March, has also left the County Ground.

"Our aim when they took over was to push on and finish the second half of the season strongly, but as a club, we haven't achieved our objectives," a club statement said.

"With just one more league game remaining before we reach the conclusion of the season, we feel now is the right time to take a fresh approach as we look to bring success back to this great club for 2023-24."

Swindon reached the play-offs last season before losing to Port Vale over two legs, but are now 17 points outside the top seven ahead of their final game of the season, against Lindsey's Crawley.

Steve Mildenhall and Gavin Gunning will be in interim charge for that fixture on 8 May.

Morris made 173 appearances for Chelsea as a player between 1996 and 2003 and also had spells at Leeds, Rotherham, Millwall and St Johnstone, before ending his career at Bristol City in 2013.

He joined Chelsea's coaching staff after retiring, where he worked with their youth players, before moving to Derby in 2018 to work alongside Lampard.

The following year, the pair moved back to Stamford Bridge when Lampard was appointed head coach for the first time.

  • Comment posted by fairplay2u, today at 18:06

    Bring back Lou Macari or Hoddle!

  • Comment posted by DavidGedge, today at 18:02

    Should I be Chelsea Should I be Leeds.......

  • Comment posted by stevo, today at 18:00

    jody an ed will bounce back. good luck to you both ,who did they manage.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:52

    Maybe there needs to be a league rule, a maximum of 2 managers in a season. (Unless due to circumstances like ill health etc).

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 18:03

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      The 2 exemptions to more than 2 managers a season would be
      1. Ill health
      2. Being the owner of Watford

  • Comment posted by John, today at 17:51

    Who cares tbh

    • Reply posted by DaiCanio, today at 17:59

      DaiCanio replied:
      why click on the story and comment if u don't care?

  • Comment posted by ET, today at 17:46

    “This great club…”
    Deluded.

  • Comment posted by Diggler, today at 17:41

    Usual story. Ex-players with no experience thinking they'll make good managers. Extreme arrogance aided and abetted by stupid boards of directors. Clubs get what they deserve

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:45

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Actually happy that Gunning is back in charge. Have missed his bright and cheerful banter. Players seemed to respond to him though!!

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 17:39

    Ridiculous

    • Reply posted by arsenal58, today at 17:43

      arsenal58 replied:
      Agree 100%

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:39

    Actually releived. He never inspired confidence in me. He was little better than a one string guitar.
    However, the root cause is poor rercuitment of management and players.

  • Comment posted by Fetchez La Vache, today at 17:38

    Bring back Hoddle.

    • Reply posted by Anon, today at 17:47

      Anon replied:
      as Frank Lampard (reincarnation having the last laugh)

  • Comment posted by Mondeoman1, today at 17:37

    You can't keep sacking managers, need to bring stability to the club, give him time to get his players in .....

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 17:40

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      Normally I would agree but I am not sure if he knows how to build a team to get out of league 2.

  • Comment posted by Mohamed Naknik-Ekdah, today at 17:35

    Sad news. Managers aren’t given enough time these days.
    Good luck Jody. Thank you please.

    • Reply posted by donishmattvinyl, today at 17:37

      donishmattvinyl replied:
      They are wombles are in civil war about JJ.

  • Comment posted by British Patriot, today at 17:33

    Good Grief so sack another manager and then another. Time players were held to account for their actions.

    • Reply posted by Lewis, today at 17:41

      Lewis replied:
      In practical terms that's not as easy if they are in the middle of contracts. Then selling on players may take time, even if the club makes them free transfers.

  • Comment posted by Anon, today at 17:31

    "Frank Lampard's number two" - we knew that! (as shown in his managerial mayhem)

