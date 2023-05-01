Last updated on .From the section Irish

Richie Towell's shot flies past keeper Brian Maher and into the Derry net

Derry City slipped to third place following a 2-0 home defeat by Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers on Monday night.

Richie Towell's deft volley put Rovers in front on the half-hour mark.

A mistake from goalkeeper Brian Maher then gifted Jack Byrne the chance to double the lead just before the break.

Derry's Ben Doherty was denied from the penalty spot on 86 minutes as the Candystripes failed to fashion a response.

After back-to-back victories Derry welcomed the resurgent Rovers to Foylseide.

Michael Duffy had an early chance for the hosts but he couldn't direct his header on target from a measured Ryan Graydon cross.

Derry's Michael Duffy heads clear from a Rovers corner in the Brandywell contest

The visitors were on a run of three successive wins themselves heading into the game and when Trevor Clarke lifted the ball back into the area with a header, Towell latched onto the ball and used the outside of his foot to divert it over the head of Maher.

Chasing a fourth straight away victory, the Dublin outfit were then presented with a golden opportunity when Maher's clearance fell for Byrne and he thumped it into the net from range on the stroke of half-time.

Derry had won just one of their previous five home games before the visit of the champions and in the second half they struggled to threaten a comeback.

On the 86th minute they were given a chance to reduce their arrears. However, after Brandon Kavanagh was brought down Doherty saw his spot-kick comfortably saved by Leon Pohls.