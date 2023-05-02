Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

What is going on at Leeds United?

With the threat of Premier League relegation looming at Elland Road, manager Javi Gracia looks set to be sacked after 10 weeks in charge while director of football Victor Orta has left by mutual consent.

Sam Allardyce is being lined up as the replacement for Gracia, but he will have just four games left this season to make an impact.

Here, BBC Radio Leeds reporter Adam Pope discusses the situation at the club, how the Whites got here, and what comes next.

How has Leeds United's season ended up like this?

In the immediate term, conceding 23 goals in April tells the story.

United have come completely unstuck, particularly in the last five games of Gracia's 12-match tenure, taking just one point in that period amid a series of heavy defeats.

After an initial upturn with some shrewd tactical approaches and a composure missing from predecessor Jesse Marsch, the Spaniard appeared to be steering the club to safety. But he has seen any progress combust.

Since half-time against Crystal Palace, when they conceded a late equaliser before going on to suffer a 5-1 home defeat, the team has imploded.

United may be above the relegation places on goal difference but supporters expect that to change and relegation to follow with table-toppers Manchester City and in-form Newcastle United up next.

Is Allardyce the answer to escape relegation?

Allardyce has been out of work since the end of the 2020-21 season when his West Brom side were relegated from the Premier League

A change had to be made and with four games left who is going to stake their reputation on a club spiralling towards the Championship if they want to further their career?

Allardyce is thick skinned and is unlikely to be bothered about winning any popularity contest.

Opinions are unlikely to change regardless of the outcome of what is a desperate roll of the dice.

He has huge experience of dealing with struggling squads and discontented fanbases but the predicament Leeds are in is probably unparalleled even for him.

You would expect an Allardyce side to fight to the death but fire and brimstone can only take you so far if the basics like defending properly are lacking.

What happened to the club's post-Bielsa plan?

The plan was to evolve from Marcelo Bielsa's time in charge when Leeds brought in American head coach Marsch from the Red Bull stable.

This approach has failed miserably, with no shred of the exciting football or aspirations of kicking on from a ninth-placed Premier League finish remaining from the optimism at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Marsch's narrow and chaotic style showed no progress after he successfully managed to keep the club in the Premier League.

Many felt the time to sack Marsch was in October, before the World Cup break, but an unlikely win against Liverpool at Anfield followed by a 4-3 victory over Bournemouth saved him.

Jesse Marsch was sacked as Leeds boss in February

However, nothing changed. The club went after several appointments but none materialised for director of football Orta, with efforts to recruit Rayo Vallecano's Andoni Iraola or Feyenoord's Arne Slot from their clubs mid-season unsuccessful.

In the end Gracia was an expedient appointment after the club had initially decided to try a triumvirate of coaches already at the club including under 21s boss Michael Skubala.

Coupled with expensive mistakes including the Jean-Kevin Augustin transfer debacle and club-record signing Georginio Rutter left sitting on the bench, the recruitment under Orta has been questioned and it felt despite his leaving by mutual consent that his position was untenable.

The beleaguered owner Andrea Radrizzani has had to act to try and preserve the value and the status of the club he presides over before selling to minority shareholders San Francisco 49ers Enterprises.

How will US owners react and how damaging could relegation be?

The 49ers own 44% of the club and have a considerable stake in the Elland Road stadium too so their financial commitment is considerable, whatever division the cub finds itself in for next season.

If they remain in the Premier League then the expectation would be for the 49ers, who are already represented on the club's board, to precipitate the purchase from Radrizzani for a fee believed to be somewhere between £450m and £500m.

If Leeds are relegated then the price must be altered accordingly and it would probably delay plans to extend the capacity of the ground up to 60,000.

However, Leeds United is a huge brand - last year's accounts showed a record £189m turnover of which £51.7m was commercial revenue - and while the broadcast income would significantly drop with relegation, the size of the club and its potential would still be likely to attract investors.

Where do Leeds go from here & could Bielsa return?

Leeds finished ninth on their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence in the 2020-21 season

Supporters have sung Marcelo Bielsa's game at recent games - but not in the direction of Gracia - more as a plaintive cry for the better time under the Argentine which now seems light years ago.

Many fans would have accepted relegation under Bielsa last season because he had shown he could build a competitive and dynamic team while developing youth. Others felt his time had run its course.

What is undeniable is that what has followed has come nowhere near the halcyon days he brought. Many fell head over heels in love with the club again but now have the "ick" and it is hard to see how the management brings the romance back.

Having swiped right a few times a trusting, long term relationship is now required with a clear future together.