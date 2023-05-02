Irish Cup final - Ballymena United v Crusaders Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Sunday, 7 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website; also live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

For the second year in a row, the same two clubs will contest the showpiece occasion of the Northern Ireland domestic football calendar on the same date at the same venue.

Last year's decider produced drama aplenty as Crusaders ran out 2-1 winners after extra-time thanks to Johnny McMurray's dramatic last-gasp winning goal in added time.

This after Josh Robinson had forced the extra 30 minutes by equalising three minutes into stoppage time at the end of 90 minutes.

Unbridled joy for everyone associated with Crusaders, heartache for all connected with Ballymena.

Twelve months on and the 're-match' will see David Jeffrey's Sky Blues seek to make amends for that defeat by Stephen Baxter's charges, who again will go into the game as favourites on the back of their more consistent league form.

The roads to the final

Ballymena United's run to a third Irish Cup final in four years began with a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Carrick Rangers at Taylors Avenue after Conor Keeley's spectacular finish had earned the Sky Blues a 1-1 draw.

Championship club Newington were then dispatched 4-1 at the Showgrounds in round six but it took extra-time for the Braidmen to see off another Championship club, Ballyclare Comrades, 3-1 at the quarter-final stage.

Ballymena pulled off an upset in the semi-finals, securing a deserved 2-0 victory over eventual Irish Premiership winners Larne at Seaview with goals from Craig Farquhar and Dougie Wilson.

Crusaders' progress to the final got off to a resounding start with a 6-0 win over Dergview in the fifth round in January, followed by a hard-earned 2-1 victory at then Premier Intermediate outfit Bangor in the last 16.

The north Belfast club were then involved in the tie of the round in the quarter-finals as they defeated Glentoran 1-0 thanks to Jordan Forsythe's goal.

An exquisite stoppage-time finish from substitute Declan Caddell against Dungannon Swifts in the semi-final ensured the Shore Road-based side advanced to the final on a 1-0 scoreline.

Meetings this season

David McDaid and Josh Robinson contend for possession during a league game at the Showgrounds

Crusaders enjoyed a comprehensive 3-0 home win over Ballymena in the teams' first league meeting of the season in September as their free-scoring midfielder Philip Lowry, Jarlath O'Rourke and Jordan Forsythe all found the net.

Two months later it was the Sky Blues who came out on top, Kym Nelson with the decisive strike as the visitors inflicted a first home defeat of the season on their hosts.

The next encounter between the sides at the Showgrounds in February ended in a goal-less draw.

Crusaders ended their top flight campaign in fifth place with 19 wins and 10 draws from their 38 games, while Ballymena finished ninth with a return of 11 wins and six draws from their league fixtures.

The clubs' Irish Cup records

Crusaders' success 12 months ago was their fifth in the Irish Cup and their second in four years after they beat Ballinamallard United 3-0 in 2019.

Baxter's men beat derby rivals Cliftonville in 2009 but had to give second best to Linfield in 2011 and 2012.

You have to go back to 1989 for Ballymena's fourth and last Irish Cup victory, a 1-0 win over Larne delivering for them the primary prize in local knockout football.

Final appearances have become more commonplace in the last decade but Glenavon (2014), Glentoran (2020) and Crusaders (2022) have all proved too strong on the day for the Showgrounds side.

What the managers say

David Jeffrey and Stephen Baxter will again pit their wits against each other in an Irish Cup final

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey: "We have had a challenging time in the league but the players have shown great resilience and great courage when it has come to the Irish Cup, they have been able to pull something out of the bag.

"Last year was really cruel, the circumstances, but we gave our very best, we just had some chances we didn't take and we could have defended the goals we conceded better.

"We are hoping we can do better than last year. The occasion, the day, all of that is fantastic, but it's also the prize of European football and the income that generates which can make a big difference to our club."

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter: "We were in the final last year so we know all about the build-up but when kick-off comes we will be ready to play.

"The loss of Billy Joe Burns [through suspension] is difficult for us but we have to move on.

"Hopefully it will be a good game of football this year as I thought it was a nervous game last year and we didn't get into the rhythm of it at all. We hope it will be a bit of a spectacle.

"I'll ask our players to just stay in the moment, play the game in front of us and see where it takes us."

The co-commentator's take

BBC Two NI analyst Andrew Waterworth: "I'm expecting a tight match, another good game befitting a cup final, and my gut feeling is that there will be goals.

"It could go to extra-time again and one bit of magic could decide it either way.

"Ballymena have put a lot of emphasis on the cup and will play with freedom, they are very focused. Crusaders are favourites but I don't think it will be straightforward for them.

"The intriguing part for me is to see two of the most decorated managers in the Irish League going head-to-head. Their input will be pivotal and interesting to watch."