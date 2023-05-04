Scot Whiteside tackles Larne's Andy Ryan during the Irish Cup semi-final on 31 March at Seaview

Irish Cup final - Ballymena United v Crusaders Venue: Windsor Park, Belfast Date: Sunday, 7 May Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website; also live on BBC Radio Ulster and BBC Sounds

Ballymena United defender Scot Whiteside has more reason than most to look forward to playing in this year's Irish Cup final.

The opportunity to walk out at Windsor Park for the showpiece occasion of the Northern Ireland football calendar, with the potential of picking up a winner's medal, is something the 25-year-old was left to dream about as he travelled the long road to recovery after suffering a serious knee injury in September 2020.

Whiteside was part of the Ballymena team which went down 2-1 to Glentoran after extra-time in the delayed Irish Cup decider in July of that year, played in front of just 500 fans because of Covid-19 restrictions.

The subsequent injury he sustained in a freak accident during a pre-season friendly against Limavady United saw him sidelined for the next two seasons.

Despite suffering the cruciate ligament injury, the Garvagh man immediately set his sights on a return to playing.

"I tore my ACL and meniscus cartilage but I didn't fear the worst at first in terms of not playing again. My mindset was to get back to where I was, that was always my target," explained Whiteside.

"But throughout my rehab I had a weird feeling in my knee when I was running, I knew something wasn't right.

"A year after suffering the injury, nine or 10 months after undergoing surgery, I could still feel the problem and an MRI scan revealed that scar tissue had built up and a bit of cartilage behind my kneecap needed trimmed.

"There was a lot of scar tissue and skin graft that had to be taken away so that set me back so that the usual nine to 12 month recovery period for an injury like that turned into me missing a second season."

'Relief in the pain straight away'

A second operation set the centre-back on the road to recovery, culminating in a return to action at the start of the 2022-23 campaign.

"The second operation was a success. I knew walking out of the hospital that the knee would be ok, I could feel the difference massively, there was a relief in the pain straight away and I was relieved mentally too.

"That was in December 2021 so I knew it was too late to have any chance of playing that season. My approach was not to rush it but focus on being ready for the next season.

"With every setback I re-set my goals, set myself small goals, and never let my mind think that I wouldn't come back, it was just a matter of when, and putting the hard work in to that end.

"The club were excellent with me throughout, they kept faith in me all along and I'm very appreciative of all they did for me."

Whiteside came through the youth ranks at Scottish giants Rangers and the former Northern Ireland Under-19 international went on to play for Derry City, before joining Ballymena in June 2018.

On his return to playing this term he established himself as a consistent performer in the heart of the Sky Blues' defence and collected the Players' Player of the Year award in recognition of his solid displays.

"It's brilliant that my team-mates acknowledged the hard work I put in to get back," he reflected.

"Pre-season was different as I had to build up slowly, but I was happy to be in a team environment again.

"I started the season slowly, then got stronger and stronger, improved gradually, and since Christmas I feel like I am more back to myself, back to where I was."

Whiteside (centre) in aerial action with Jim Ervin and Rory Donnelly during Ballymena's 2020 Irish Cup final defeat by Glentoran

Cup incentive created 'hunger'

The Braidmen's ninth place finish in the Premiership bears testimony to their struggle to find consistency in the league but their passage to the Irish Cup final leaves them one victory away from claiming a coveted, and lucrative, place in European club competition.

Wins over Carrick Rangers, Newington and Ballyclare Comrades were followed by a hugely impressive 2-0 semi-final triumph over eventual league champions Larne on the road to the decider.

"Consistency is something we have fought all season to find - we've had some good results and some very poor ones and we've tried hard to find solutions," explained Whiteside.

"One-off cup games offer a different scenario and our mindset was always that we had a chance to reach another Irish Cup final, which then offers a route into Europe.

"That made us more hungry to end the season on a high as our league position meant that our campaign could have been over weeks ago, which we didn't want to let happen."

Crusaders 'automatic favourites'

Whiteside had to watch from the sidelines last May as the Showgrounds club lost 2-1 to Crusaders after extra-time in heartbreaking fashion, Johnny McMurray popping up with a last-gasp winner for the Crues.

"I wasn't really involved on the day, I was in the background wishing that I was at the forefront of things, so it means that I don't really have the emotions of being part of it last year.

"That is all in the past now and David Jeffrey won't let us dwell on it, as a squad we won't let ourselves think about it.

"I couldn't have dreamt that in my first season back we'd be back in a cup final again and I'm looking forward to the atmosphere and the occasion, although at the end of the day it's another game of football.

"We are fully aware that Crusaders' league position and the fact they are full-time makes them automatic favourites but we will prepare as best we can and be ready for the challenge on Sunday."