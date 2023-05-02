Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Scotland begin their Nations League campaign in September

Scotland will face Belgium, England and the Netherlands in the inaugural Women's Nations League campaign.

Group A1 fixtures begin with two rounds in September, followed by two more in October and a further two in November/December.

Group winners progress to the finals, which comprises semi-finals and a final and a third and fourth place play-off.

Teams finishing third in their group in Leagues A and C enter the relegation play-offs, with bottom sides relegated.

The play-offs take place in February, with the top two eligible teams qualifying for the Women's Olympics.

Scotland lost 2-1 against the Dutch in a friendly in September last year and their last meeting with Belgium was a 5-0 loss in 2017.

England last played Scotland at the 2019 World Cup, winning 2-1.