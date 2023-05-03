Last updated on .From the section Scottish Cup

Celtic say they are "hugely disappointed" after the Scottish Cup final kick-off time against Inverness Caledonian Thistle was moved to avoid a clash with the FA Cup final on 3 June.

With the English game between Manchester City and Manchester United having a 15:00 BST kick-off, the final at Hampden will now start at 17:30.

Caley Thistle have yet to issue a promised statement.

But Celtic say they "don't believe" the switch was necessary.

The Glasgow club, who have already lifted the League Cup and are one win away from retaining the league title, add that they do not believe it is in the "best interests of both sets of supporters".

"Additionally, there was no meaningful consultation with Celtic on this matter, in terms of assessing the many issues affecting supporters attending the match - something which is also extremely regrettable," they say in a website statement.

Celtic beat Rangers 1-0 in Sunday's semi-final after Championship promotion hopefuls Inverness defeated Falkirk 3-0 on Saturday, with the final being shown live on BBC One Scotland.

