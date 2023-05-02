Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona1OsasunaOsasuna0

Barcelona 1-0 Osasuna: Substitute Jordi Alba hits late winner

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Barcelona's Raphinha goes close to scoring from a free kick against Osasuna in La Liga
Barcelona are looking to win La Liga for the first time since 2018-19

Leaders Barcelona require five points from their last five games to wrap up the La Liga title after substitute Jordi Alba struck an 85th-minute winner against 10-man Osasuna at the Nou Camp.

The mid-table visitors had Jorge Herrando sent off less than half an hour into his debut for a professional foul on Pedri - the seventh red card for the club in La Liga this season.

But Osasuna stayed organised and frustrated their opponents until Alba's winner with the outside of his foot.

Barcelona dominated possession even before Herrando's dismissal, with Osasuna making nine changes before their appearance in the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid in Seville on Saturday (kick-off 21:00 BST).

Pedri, Ronald Araujo and substitute Ousmane Dembele all wasted chances, Raphinha went close with a free-kick, while Frenkie de Jong and Ansu Fati forced good saves from Aitor Fernandez.

But Osasuna were hard-working and went close themselves through Lucas Torro and Iker Munoz.

Barca, who had 15-year-old winger Lamine Yamal as an unused substitute, had a 79th-minute goal by Robert Lewandowski ruled out for offside before Alba's late winner left the home fans in the 76,061 crowd celebrating.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4Araújo
  • 15ChristensenSubstituted forGarcíaat 52'minutes
  • 28BaldeSubstituted forAlbaat 76'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forF Torresat 76'minutes
  • 21F de Jong
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forDembéléat 52'minutes
  • 8Pedri
  • 30GaviSubstituted forAnsu Fatiat 36'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 7Dembélé
  • 10Ansu Fati
  • 11F Torres
  • 13Peña Sotorres
  • 17Alonso
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 24García
  • 32Torre
  • 36Tenas
  • 41Yamal

Osasuna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Fernández
  • 35Moreno
  • 4García
  • 31HerrandoBooked at 26mins
  • 20Sánchez
  • 19Ibáñez
  • 6TorróSubstituted forÁlvaro Armadoat 59'minutes
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 45'minutes
  • 22OrozSubstituted forMuñozat 45'minutes
  • 33BenitoSubstituted forHernándezat 70'minutes
  • 9ÁvilaSubstituted forKikeat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 3Álvaro Armado
  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 15Peña
  • 16Gómez Bardonado
  • 17Budimir
  • 18Kike
  • 23Hernández
  • 26Valencia
  • 34Muñoz
Referee:
Javier Iglesias Villanueva
Attendance:
76,061

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home21
Away7
Shots on Target
Home4
Away2
Corners
Home11
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 1, Osasuna 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Osasuna 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pedri following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Osasuna. Aitor Fernández tries a through ball, but Kike García is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Aridane Hernández.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 1, Osasuna 0. Jordi Alba (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Frenkie de Jong with a headed pass.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ansu Fati (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  9. Post update

    Ronald Araújo (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Kike García (Osasuna).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jules Koundé.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Barcelona. Jordi Alba tries a through ball, but Ferran Torres is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kike García (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Pablo Ibáñez (Osasuna) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kike García with a headed pass.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Jordi Alba replaces Alejandro Balde.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Sergio Busquets.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kike García (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kike Barja.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ansu Fati (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    Kike García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 2nd May 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona33264360114982
2Real Madrid33216669303969
3Atl Madrid32206655253066
4Real Sociedad33178841291259
5Villarreal321651146331353
6Real Betis32147113937249
7Ath Bilbao321381143321147
8Girona32128125045544
9Osasuna33128132935-644
10Rayo Vallecano321110113841-343
11Sevilla32118133847-941
12Mallorca32118133135-441
13Celta Vigo32109133845-739
14Almería33106174258-1636
15Cádiz32811132544-1935
16Real Valladolid32105172955-2635
17Valencia3296173539-433
18Espanyol32710153853-1531
19Getafe32710152942-1331
20Elche3337232564-3916
View full Spanish La Liga table

