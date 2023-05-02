Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp spoke to Paul Tierney at the final whistle after being booked in the second half

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he regrets the headlines created by his comments about referee Paul Tierney after Sunday's 4-3 win over Tottenham.

Klopp said Tierney appears to have something "against" his team after he was shown a yellow card for celebrating in front of the fourth official.

Referees' body the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) refuted Klopp's claims.

"The whole situation should not have happened at all," said Klopp.

"It was out of emotion and anger in that moment. That's why I celebrated the way I did.

"We won a game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and the only headlines I created and I really regret that. It's not necessary and not how it should be."

Klopp was furious with Spurs being awarded a free-kick which led to their equaliser and ran to scream at the fourth official after the winner, hurting his leg in the process.

He was shown a yellow card by the referee after his celebration and, speaking about when he was booked, Klopp claimed what Tierney said to him was "not OK".

The PGMOL, the body responsible for Premier League referees, said Tierney "acted in a professional manner" throughout the game and when cautioning Klopp, adding that match officials in the Premier League are recorded in all games via a communications system.

Klopp says he regrets some of the things he said about the official in his post-match interviews but denies he lied about their conversation.

"I tried to calm down but it didn't work out properly, go into all the interviews and then I said what I said," he added.

"I know he [Tierney] is not doing it intentionally but we have a history, you cannot deny that.

"I'm not a resentful person, not at all, but these kind things that have happened in the past in decisive games. They didn't happen intentionally but they are still there.

"The referees are really angry about what I said. I shouldn't have said a couple of things but lying was not involved."

Klopp was given a one-match ban after he was sent off against Manchester City in October for berating the referee's assistant after the Football Association (FA) appealed against the original punishment.

He was also fined £30,000 and warned about his future conduct.

The history between Klopp and Tierney

In 2020 Tierney reportedly told Klopp to "get over it" external-link after the referee admitted he had missed a foul on Georginio Wijnaldum in a game against Aston Villa.

Tierney was also in charge of a Liverpool game at Tottenham in December 2021 when Spurs striker Harry Kane escaped a red card before Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson was dismissed.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw which resulted in the Reds losing ground to Manchester City in their Premier League title fight.

Tierney was also the referee when Everton were denied a late penalty in a 1-0 defeat by Manchester City in February 2022.

City midfielder Rodri appeared to control the ball with his arm and, while Tierney and video assistant referee Chris Kavanagh did not deem it worthy of a spot-kick, former PGMOL head Mike Riley later apologised to the Toffees for the decision.

Liverpool went on to miss out on the Premier League title by one point to City that season.

In January this year after a loss to Brentford, Klopp said he had approached the officials - including Tierney - to discuss decisions made during the game.

"That's exactly the same as I would talk to my microwave, you get no response, really, it's always the same," he told beIN Sports. external-link

Earlier this month, Tierney booked Liverpool's Robertson after an incident involving assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis.