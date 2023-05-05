It's the first weekend after the Scottish Premiership split into two for the final round of five fixtures.

Celtic are a win away from the title, while second-top Rangers' manager Michael Beale has some big squad decisions to make, but there is intrigue at the bottom end of the table too.

Here's what to watch out for this weekend...

Game of weekend - Heart of Midlothian v Celtic

Last time out, Hearts ended a sorry run of six successive defeats by hitting six goals in what was the first home game for interim manager Steven Naismith.

But that was against bottom side Ross County. This time, Ange Postecoglou's table-toppers come calling on Sunday and this is a Celtic side who have lost just once in the league and have plenty of extra motivation.

One more victory will clinch the title.

Celtic have won their past eight meetings with Hearts since Postecoglou lost his debut match in the Premiership back in July 2021. Two of those have come at Tynecastle this season; 4-3 in the league in October and 3-0 in the Scottish Cup in March.

Of the starting XI from Postecoglou's first league outing in Edinburgh, only captain Callum McGregor and defenders Greg Taylor and Carl Starfelt began last weekend's Scottish Cup semi-final, which illustrates the seismic makeover the Australian has overseen in his two seasons.

Kyogo Furuhashi is perhaps the most celebrated of Postecoglou's signings, although there is stiff competition from Jota, Reo Hatate and Cameron Carter-Vickers. The Japanese striker has scored in six of Celtic's eight straight wins over Hearts.

He has gone two matches without a goal and has not had a longer barren spell domestically in this campaign.

Of course, Hearts have their own goal machine in Lawrence Shankland, who grabbed his second hat-trick of the term last week. The Scotland striker's first came in that 4-3 thriller with Celtic and he might get a few more opportunities to add to his 25-goal haul given the absence of Carter-Vickers at the heart of the visitors' defence.

Player to watch - Jamie McGrath (Dundee United)

McGrath has missed just once from 18 spot-kicks over his career

Jamie McGrath has scored in each of Dundee United's last three league games, netting what proved to be the winner each time.

The 26-year-old Irish midfielder had an underwhelming first half of the season, like so many of the Tannadice squad, but he is flourishing under Jim Goodwin, who signed him for St Mirren back in January 2020.

McGrath still has a year to run on his contract at Wigan Athletic, who are on their way back down to League One, but if he and Goodwin can help steer United away from relegation trouble then there must be a good chance of the two being reunited again next term.

The last player to score in four consecutive top-flight appearances for United? That would be Johnny Russell in February 2013.

Manager in spotlight - Michael Beale (Rangers)

Beale's honeymoon phase at Ibrox is over.

The Rangers manager started with a 14-game unbeaten run before February's League Cup final loss to Celtic.

He has now lost three of his past four matches - two more against Celtic and away to Sunday's opponents Aberdeen.

Beale spoke of players "fighting for their futures" after the Scottish Cup semi-final defeat as the club comes to terms with a trophyless campaign.

That should make his team selections interesting over the remaining five league matches.

Will we see much of those moving on in the summer and will some of those on the fringes get a chance to impress?