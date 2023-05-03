Close menu

Sam Allardyce named Leeds manager: 'A club in meltdown turns to the old street fighter'

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Leeds Unitedcomments82

Leeds are the eighth club Sam Allardyce has managed in the Premier League

Sam Allardyce was probably resigned to never receiving another call of desperation from a club in crisis after his failure to keep West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League two years ago.

It was the 68-year-old's first relegation from the top flight after never suffering the drop at Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, West Ham United, Sunderland, Crystal Palace and Everton.

Allardyce's time, it appeared, had finally passed.

And yet the old street fighter has suddenly found another taker for his well-honed 'Fireman Sam' routine in Leeds United, with only four league games to pull off survival at a club in meltdown following the sacking of manager Javi Gracia and director of football Victor Orta.

Allardyce's appointment caps a dysfunctional period at Elland Road, where the club has moved from the all-out attacking intensity of the adored Marcelo Bielsa, through the failures of Jesse Marsch and Gracia, to the arch-pragmatist former England manager.

To say this completes a shift in style and emphasis is an extreme understatement, but desperate clubs take desperate measures and Leeds are very desperate as they career towards the Championship after a spell which included shipping 11 goals in two home games to Crystal Palace and Liverpool culminated in an embarrassing 4-1 defeat at Bournemouth.

Gracia won only three of his 11 league games in charge and Allardyce's appointment, with Leeds only outside the relegation places on goal difference, is one final throw of the dice to maintain their top-flight status.

Quite how Leeds fans take the leap from Bielsa's glorious 'football as entertainment' philosophy, an idealistic but sometimes flawed approach they accepted warts and all, to Allardyce's style based on defensive organisation and fiercely drilled discipline remains to be seen.

The brutal truth, for Leeds and their fans, is that beggars cannot be choosers and even if they dislike the taste of the medicine Allardyce will deliver they will accept it gratefully if it cures their relegation ills.

For Allardyce, it represented an undoubtedly lucrative 'win-win'.

Keep Leeds up and he will be hailed as a miracle-working hero. If Leeds go down he will not be blamed after inheriting a team seemingly in terminal decline with only four games to save them.

Allardyce, as ever, will be confident he can pull it off in daunting away games at Manchester City and West Ham, and at home to Newcastle and Tottenham at what will be a feverish Elland Road.

The big problem is that this current Leeds team looks such an ill fit when placed against Allardyce's trademark strategies.

Leeds' squad has been shaped in the all-out attack image of Bielsa then tweaked by Marsch. They have, at their best, been wonderfully pleasing on the eye but also hugely vulnerable defensively and as confidence has drained away, particularly in goalkeeper Illan Meslier, the problems have got worse.

This is effectively the polar opposite of a Sam Allardyce team.

Allardyce will know exactly what he wants from his players and has proved he knows how to get it. The key question is how can he possibly do this with a squad to which his style may be alien territory, in the space of four games?

Leeds' hierarchy will have studied their options once it was decided to dispense with Gracia and come to the conclusion others have before them - call for Allardyce.

They may feel they have nothing more to lose after clearly deciding Gracia was taking them down. Allardyce does have a track record in this sort of task, although he has always had more than four games to do the trick.

Allardyce will at least bring his iron-clad self-belief and confidence to Elland Road, and will attempt to transmit that to his new charges as quickly as possible. He has no time to lose and nor do Leeds United.

If he turns out to be Leeds' saviour, he will be a hero at Elland Road whether those fervent fans approve of his brash outlook or not.

Allardyce must somehow shore up that leaking defence, take a decision on goalkeeper Meslier, and get the best from attacking talents such as Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto, who looked so dangerous under Marsch but never seemed to convince successor Gracia following his arrival in February.

There is still time for Leeds to save themselves. They have somehow kept out of the bottom three despite the dismal results under Marsch and Gracia this season.

And if one man will be convinced they have time on their side to ensure they are in the Premier League next season, then the consolation - if not exactly comfort - for Leeds and their fans is that it is Sam Allardyce.

Comments

Join the conversation

81 comments

  • Comment posted by Honest discussion, today at 11:19

    Desperate and ridiculous. But I’d love to see him pull this off! One more for old times sake.

  • Comment posted by plath, today at 11:18

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Davos starmer, today at 11:18

    Why didn't they appoint him 10 weeks ago??...

  • Comment posted by bg54, today at 11:17

    Leeds have the worst defence in the PL, I can't see how Allardyce can alter that without the ability to sign new players. If they stay up it'll be because three teams below them lose all their remaining games.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 11:16

    Have the Leeds board not watched Ted Lasso? They should have kept their Yankee manager.

  • Comment posted by Ellie , today at 11:16

    Well good luck to him but I'm reminded of the time my strictly korma eating mate ordered a vindaloo. You just knew.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 11:15

    Harry Houdini parks the bus. Leeds aren't in the bottom three. They have a very slight advantage on GD, maybe worth a point. 4 0-0 draws might be good enough or one win and one draw. If we write off the first two games, away to Man City (although City do have a big Euro game coming up?) and home to Newcastle - they need to draw away to West Ham and beat Spurs at home? You never know?

  • Comment posted by Johnny Englander, today at 11:14

    Better than a poor night in the Batley Variety Club.

    Oh my sides....

  • Comment posted by Race to the bottom, today at 11:13

    Good luck big Sam

  • Comment posted by Disquieted, today at 11:12

    So players who can't press, can't tackle, can't win duels, can't win headers, can't defend basically, are going to be asked to park the bus to scrape survival.

    Good luck with that. They'll need it.

  • Comment posted by Home, today at 11:12

    To all Leeds fans - you should be grateful ANYONE has taken on this task - if you go down, it won't be the fault of Sam - if you stay up, what will you say then? You will hail him as a hero no doubt - nothing like getting behind your team and management is there? I hope you go down because it's what you all deserve.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 11:11

    I'm sure Sam is the very man for Leeds in the first divsion.

  • Comment posted by John, today at 11:11

    Doomed, Doomed i Tell you

  • Comment posted by TrevsDeftHeader, today at 11:10

    Leeds have only two more games where they MAY get some points. (No offence but I've written them off against Man City and Newcastle) On standard 'Sam form' they may have 2-3 points coming. I'd say that the best hope for Leeds is that Forest do worse than they do.

  • Comment posted by BAGGIES1, today at 11:09

    What an absolute joke.Should have appointed Potter.Allardyce is finished but just proves there is another club run by foreign owners who do not have a clue what they are doing

  • Comment posted by bananaman12345, today at 11:08

    Should take only around 4 games for Sam to get up to speed and then the results will improve dramatically. Oh, hold on, how many remaining games did you say Leeds have?

  • Comment posted by Paul, today at 11:06

    Streetfighter? Conman more like.

  • Comment posted by Seth, today at 11:06

    The only good thing about this appointment is that it raises the chances of getting something from the Man City game from none to slim. Arsenal fans are delighted I imagine.

  • Comment posted by footiefan81, today at 11:04

    People will scoff but with four games to go, it's not the worst option for Leeds. No time for the third manager of the season to implement a complex way of playing. Leeds have got just enough quality and I think Sam will just keep them up.

    • Reply posted by cave dweller, today at 11:13

      cave dweller replied:
      Sam is the FOURTH manager this season.

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 11:03

    One topic two HYS.

    Overkill by bbc

