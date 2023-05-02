Last updated on .From the section Yeovil

Yeovil Town have played their home games at Huish Park since 1990

Staff at relegated Yeovil Town have now been paid after there was a delay to their wages at the end of April.

A statement from the club said external-link they wanted to thank staff members "for their patience and understanding throughout this difficult period".

The Glovers were relegated to the National League South for next season following last month's loss to Wrexham.

The club has been subject to a possible takeover since March, although the deal has not been completed.

A contingent called SU Glovers announced they were taking over Yeovil earlier this spring and purchasing the club from owner Scott Priestnall, who took over in 2019 as they dropped out of the English Football League.