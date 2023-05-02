Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Brian Caldwell (centre) has spent the past seven years at Shrewsbury Town and saw the club reach the League One play-off final in 2018

Brian Caldwell has left his role as chief executive at Shrewsbury Town with immediate effect, the League One club have confirmed.

Caldwell has been with the Shrews since arriving from Scottish Premiership side St Mirren in 2016.

His departure has coincided with the creation of a new "football board" at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

Former policeman Peter Brophy has been named as the club's chief operating officer in a newly created post.

In a statement, external-link the club said they would "like to thank Brian for all his hard work during his seven years with the club".

Brophy's role will "review all areas of the non-football side of the business and implement strategies to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our departments within the club".

A former detective chief inspector at both West Midlands and West Mercia police, Brophy has been working at Shrewsbury since the start of the year.

The club, who announced the news a few hours ahead of the final home game of the season, say more appointments to the new football board will be made "in due course".