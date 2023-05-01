Last updated on .From the section Irish

Harbinson took over Dundela in November

Paul Harbinson has stepped down as manager of Dundela after six months in charge of the Championship club.

Harbinson took over at Wilgar Park in November after Niall Currie left to become boss of Portadown.

The former Ballyclare Comrades manager led the east Belfast side to a fourth-place finish in the Irish League's second tier.

The Duns said he has left due to "a change in personal circumstances".

"Paul came to the club at a difficult time, a time which saw 11 players leave the first team squad, yet he still managed to steer the club to a fourth place finish. This must be recognised and applauded," a club statement said.

Harbinson said: "I'd like to place on record my thanks to Dundela FC for the opportunity to manage the club this season.

"This was not a decision taken lightly, largely due to the positive relationships forged during the year. I wish the club every success for the future and will remain an ardent fan."