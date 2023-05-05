Last updated on .From the section Scottish

"I'm not in that ball-park, mate", says Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou when asked about comparisons with the great Jock Stein. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton believes the appraisal of defender Carl Starfelt as a 'bombscare' is ill judged. (Record) external-link

Ex-Norwich City player Sutton backs Rangers' move for Canaries attacker Kieran Dowell but highlights cautions: "His issue is at Norwich is he's never really got into a great rhythm through injury." (BT Sport via Sun external-link )

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson expects a reaction from Rangers when the sides meet at Ibrox on Sunday, following the latter's recent defeats. (Record) external-link

Bojan Miovski remains focused on Aberdeen amid transfer interest in the striker. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Lazio and Southampton are among the clubs linked with forward Miovski. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring was concerned what damage may have been done during his recent absence with concussion. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Andy Halliday questioned the attacking approach Hearts fans craved until he saw their reaction to the recent 6-1 defeat of Ross County. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin urged St Johnstone to release more tickets for his side's trip to McDiarmid Park on Saturday. (Record) external-link

Ian Harkes puts talks over a new Dundee United contract on the back burner. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson says "credit" is due after being pleased with successful outcome of the club's appeal against James Jeggo's red card against St Johnstone. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Roberto Martinez believes his former colleague in the Belgium set-up, Shaun Maloney, deserved more time as Hibs head coach. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

The EFL's new broadcast deal is worth almost £150m more than the SPFL's current TV deal. (Sun) external-link

Former Celtic and Hamilton player Massimo Donati has won the Serie D title in charge of Legnago Salus and would like to return to Scotland in the future. (Sun) external-link

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer cannot recall a thing about his side's dramatic 5-3 Scottish Championship title-winning match with Queen's Park on Friday. (Courier - subscription required) external-link