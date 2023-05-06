Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Bristol City have joined Blackburn Rovers and Millwall in pursuit of Hibernian and Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet. (Sun) external-link

Millwall are planning a second bid for Nisbet, after a January move for the 26-year-old failed to materialise. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Hibs head coach Lee Johnson drops the strongest hint yet that the club will exercise their option to buy on-loan forward Elie Youan from St Gallen. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Lee Johnson has sought advice from former England captain John Terry about improving defenders' impact at set plays. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou plans to return to the Asian market when the summer transfer window opens. (Sun) external-link

Postecoglou believes Celtic have stolen a march on rivals by signing top players from Asian. (Record) external-link

The Celtic boss expects Yuki Kobayashi and Anthony Ralston to get more game time in the coming weeks.(Herald - subscription required) external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt will miss regular centre-half partner Cameron Carter-Vickers but is excited to play with Kobayashi. (Record) external-link

Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, a reported Rangers target, says he will make a decision on his future at the end of the season. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Ianis Hagi plays down talk of a move from Rangers, with the Romanian playmaker yet to make an impact since his recent return from long-term injury. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Jack Butland has to possess reputation, character and stature to replace Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor, says former Ibrox forward Kenny Miller. (Record) external-link

Defender Angus MacDonald hopes his form with Aberdeen is proving doubters wrong after he was released by Swindon Town in January. (Record) external-link

And MacDonald is keen to keen to pursue an international career with Scotland. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Cammy Devlin respected interim Hearts boss Steven Naismith so much that he took his old number 14 when the Australian moved to Tynecastle. (Record) external-link

St Johnstone will not fall into the trap of thinking they are safe after beating Dundee United on Saturday, says interim manager Steven MacLean. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Leicester City will target Swansea boss Russell Martin, the former Rangers and Scotland defender, if the Foxes are relegated. (Sun) external-link

Manager Billy Dodds admits he has big decisions to make as Inverness Caledonian Thistle face a four-week wait until their Scottish Cup final meeting with Celtic. (Record) external-link

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals he had to stop a half-time dressing room bust-up before his side went on to beat Queen's Park 5-3 and clinch the Scottish Championship title. (Sun) external-link

Defender Lee Ashcroft is relishing a Premiership return with Dundee - should the club wish to keep him. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link