Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham: Tonight's celebration is for the supporters - Wrexham boss Parkinson

Manager Phil Parkinson is confident Wrexham can be "competitive" when they return to the Football League next season after 15 years away.

Parkinson will work with owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to ensure his squad is ready for League Two.

National League champions Wrexham are being tipped to push for another promotion next season.

"I don't like making predictions until we have got the squad in place," Parkinson said.

"My job now with the owners and the staff is to keep the good players we have got, I think that's the key, and hopefully add a bit of quality and give us a good chance next year.

"There is no rest in the life of a football manager and the staff because we have to make sure we are competitive again next year, but I am sure we will be."

Parkinson has suggested Wrexham's squad needs only small changes following their record-breaking National League success.

Numerous players already on the north Wales club's books, including Paul Mullin, Elliot Lee, Ben Tozer and Ollie Palmer, already have considerable experience of league football.

Parkinson's team finished the National League season with 111 points having won 34 and lost only three of their 46 fifth-tier games.

Former Wrexham midfielder Waynne Phillips, who now watches the club regularly as a BBC Sport Wales pundit, is convinced there are further good times ahead.

"What they have done well is that the players they have signed, they have signed on two or three-year deals knowing that should they get out of the National League, these players are certainly good enough for League Two," he told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

"I believe there may be one or two additions as well, so I just believe this team can go on to massive things.

"We heard the interview with Ryan and Rob a couple of days about their aim being to get to the Premier League. Why not?

"It's one step at a time and the first and hardest step I felt was getting out of the National League.

"Now they can look forward to a season back in league football and I wouldn't be surprised if I am speaking to you this time next season after another promotion."

Wrexham celebrated promotion with an open-top bus parade through the city on Tuesday.

The Dragons were the star attraction in the National League thanks to their Hollywood owners and financial power, and Parkinson accepts it could be a similar story in League Two.

"Yeah but we are kind of used to that," he said. "Everywhere we have gone it's been the [home] team's biggest crowd of the season and been a great atmosphere.

"But we have dealt with it realty well and I am confident we will again next year."