Joe Wildsmith has started every league game for Derby since arriving at Pride Park last summer

Goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith says "there is no bigger game" for him than Derby County's crucial final-day trip to his former club Sheffield Wednesday.

Wildsmith left the Owls after 14 years last summer, turning down a new deal to move to League One rivals Derby.

He can now help the Rams seal a play-off spot on his first trip to Hillsborough since leaving.

"Fate has sort of reared its head and it will be an interesting game," Wildsmith told BBC Radio Derby.

"There is no bigger game for me that I want to win than on Sunday.

"Hopefully that takes us on to a couple more games and we will see where that takes us.

"On a personal note, it's a game I'm looking forward to and I feel like I will really enjoy it."

While Wildsmith built his career with Wednesday, a club he first joined at the age of 12, his family is one of split loyalties with the Owls' city rivals Sheffield United.

The 27-year-old says his Blades-supporting mother and uncles will be among the Rams supporters for the game against play-off bound Wednesday that will define Derby's season.

The Rams have a two-point cushion over seventh-placed Peterborough, and need only match Posh's result against Barnsley to finish in the top six.

'Typical of recent history'

The final-day showdown also comes two years after a final-day draw at Derby sealed Wednesday's relegation to League One.

"It's typical of the recent history of the two clubs that we would meet on the last day and there would be something on it," Wildsmith said.

"There is a lot on the game, but as players we sort of block it all out and have blinkers on as we have a job at hand."

The game could also serve as a play-off preview, with whoever finishes sixth in the the table going on to face the third-placed Owls over two legs for a place in the Wembley decider.

In his first season as a first-choice keeper, Wildsmith has made more than 50 appearances for a club that has been rebuilt in England's third tier after being relegated while in administration last term.

"It's just great to be part of something here when Derby might not have been a football club at the start of the season," Wildsmith said.

"For it to be a season like this straight after the turmoil and negativity around the place, it's testament to the fans, the people and the club and the players really thrive off that."