Ferdinand won 14 major honours with Manchester United and was named in the Premier League's team of the year six times

Former West Ham, Leeds United and Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Ferdinand, 44, joined Manchester United from Leeds for a then British-record transfer in 2002 and subsequently won six Premier League titles in 12 years.

He also won the Champions League and Club World Cup under Sir Alex Ferguson at Old Trafford.

Ferdinand also won 81 caps for England having made his debut aged 19.

Ferdinand's 20-year professional playing career began his career under Harry Redknapp at West Ham. He made his debut aged 17 and had a short loan spell at Bournemouth before making his England debut against Cameroon in 1997.

He joined Leeds for £18m in 2000, and then moved to Manchester United two years later in a deal worth £29.1m - both fees then British records and also, at the time, the most expensive move for a defender.

United released Ferdinand in 2014 and he moved to QPR, but was unable to save them from being relegated as they finished bottom of the Premier League before his retirement in May 2015.