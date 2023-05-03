Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Mudryk joined Chelsea from Shakhtar Donetsk in January in a deal worth up to £89m

Arsenal have condemned the "dangerous and totally unacceptable behaviour" of a 21-year-old man who has been arrested for shining a laser in the face of Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Met Police confirmed the man is in police custody after being arrested during the Gunners' 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

A green light was visible on Ukraine international Mudryk's face after he came on as a 71st-minute substitute.

He later said on Instagram: "It's ok."

Arsenal said: "This behaviour is dangerous and totally unacceptable, and we will fully support the police with their enquiries.

"We will obviously take the strongest possible action."

