Last updated on .From the section Everton

Seamus Coleman urged the visiting Everton fans to keep backing the team even as he was being carried off the pitch at the King Power Stadium on Monday

Everton captain Seamus Coleman says he will be "back soon" after a scan on his right knee revealed no anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) damage.

Coleman was carried off on a stretcher during Monday's 2-2 draw at Leicester after colliding with Boubakary Soumare.

The full-back looked in obvious pain immediately after the incident but says he has avoided serious injury.

"Just back from my scan and pleased to say I have no ACL damage. Be back soon," Coleman, 34, wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks so much for all the well wishes."

The Republic of Ireland international, who is out of contract in June, has made 394 appearances for Everton since signing from League of Ireland side Sligo Rovers for £60,000 in January 2009.

The Toffees have four Premier League games remaining this season, starting with Monday's trip to Brighton.

Sean Dyche's side are 19th in the table, one point from safety, as they battle to avoid a first top-flight relegation since 1951.