Stuart O'Keefe has not started for Gillingham since February

Gillingham have confirmed club captain Stuart O'Keefe has played his last game for the club.

The 32-year-old former Crystal Palace and Cardiff midfielder has been at Priestfield for the past four years, but has not started a match since February.

Manager Neil Harris still thinks he has got a future in the game.

"He's been a top captain and is still a top player," Harris told BBC Radio Kent.

After 112 appearances since 2019, O'Keefe will not travel to Monday's League Two game at Salford.

"He is going to leave us in the summer for pastures new," Harris added.

"He deserves a special mention, he's my club captain and he's been absolutely outstanding, but it's time for him to have a change.

"He held us together in the first half of the season, when times were tough, off the pitch too. Wherever he goes next year he'll be a credit to them.

"He's a great lad. The first person his new club will phone for a reference is me and he'll get a glowing reference because he's been a top captain and is still a top player."

Gills left-back David Tutonda and winger Alex MacDonald have been offered new contracts at Priestfield while Shaun Williams, Robbie McKenzie and Glenn Morris - voted player of the year - have already agreed new deals.