Livingston missed out on a top-six Scottish Premiership finish

David Martindale says it's important for the "integrity" of the Scottish Premiership he fields strong Livingston teams for the rest of the season.

Livi missed out on the top six in the last round of games before the league's split and face Ross County on Saturday.

Martindale considers his side "probably safe" from relegation.

"If we go up to Ross County and we don't pick points up, it'll not be because of our mindset of not getting into the top six," said Martindale.

"When you're looking at the bottom six, it would be hard to say there's nothing to play for, when you look at the teams that are in and around us.

"Our next three games are Ross County away, Kilmarnock away - extremely difficult fixtures, both of them fighting to stay in the Premiership - then we're at home to Dundee United - again fighting for their lives to stay in the Premiership.

"So, I've got to make sure, for the integrity of the league, not just Livingston Football Club, that I'm not tinkering with my squad thinking about next year because there's a lot at stake for teams within the bottom six and I'll be making sure that I'm trying to play my strongest team possible."

Livingston are 11 points clear of United and Kilmarnock and 15 clear of County.

And, with a five-point gap over Motherwell, Martindale's side are on course to finish top of the bottom six.

"Have I got one eye on next year? Potentially, but is that going to have a [bearing in my] decision making just now? Probably not," the manager explained.

"We're probably safe. We could get dragged into it. I don't think we will, but you're always thinking that as a manager, always thinking about the what-ifs and probably the worse-case scenario."