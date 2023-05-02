Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emily Whelan's goal turned out to be the winner for Glasgow City

Glasgow City moved five points clear at the summit of the Scottish Women's Premier League by withstanding a late comeback from visitors Hibernian.

Kinga Kozak and Emily Whelan had City comfortable at half-time, but Siobhan Hunter's volley sparked life into Hibs.

However, Leanne Ross' side extend their advantage over second-top Celtic, who host Rangers on Thursday.

There were also wins for Spartans, Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical, while Hearts and Partick Thistle drew 1-1.

Despite getting back to winning ways on Sunday against Thistle, City's performance lacked intensity and Ross demanded a reaction from recent performances that had allowed their rivals to narrow the gap.

The same could not be said this time at Petershill Park, with midfielder Kozak firing City into the lead after seven minutes with a sweet strike from the edge of the box.

Striker Whelan glanced in a delightful header on the end of winger Priscila Chinchilla's cross to double their advantage before the break.

However, in a much-improved second half showing from Hibs, centre-half Hunter volleyed in what turned out to be a consolation goal.

In the other top-six game, midfielder Jenny Smith gave Hearts the lead in the capital, but centre-half and Thistle captain Demi Falconer bundled in an equaliser for the club's first point in the post-split era.

In the bottom half, striker and United captain Danni McGinley opened the scoring straight from a free-kick for the second time in three days.

Spartans midfielder Katherine Smart equalised before forward Georgie Robb regained the lead for United.

Defender Robyn McCafferty pulled Spartans level again before Smart scored her second to give Spartans the lead for the first time.

The home win was confirmed when an own goal boosted the scoreline to 4-2 in Debbi McCulloch's side favour.

Already relegated Glasgow Women were behind at Balmoral Stadium after three minutes, with attacker Bailley Collins giving Aberdeen the lead and forward Hannah Stewart grabbed a quickfire double before half-time.

Eilidh Shore's second-half strike was sharply followed by an own goal as the Dons move seven points clear of the relegation play-off spot.

Eilidh Austin inspired Hamilton to their first Lanarkshire derby victory of the season, with the on-loan Rangers striker scoring a hat-trick at the Excelsior Stadium.

Carla Boyce converted a penalty to make it 1-1, but the 17-year-old completed the club's first treble in this fixture.

Accies narrow the gap to United in ninth place to just two points.