Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish Premiership play-off quarter-finals and semi-finals are to be shown live on BBC Scotland, while BBC Alba will broadcast the Championship and League 1 play-off finals.

Dates for the play-offs have been decided, but those for the two legs of the Premiership play-off final are provisional.

If Inverness Caledonian Thistle go that far, matches will switch to Tuesday, 6 June and Friday, 9 June because they are also playing the Scottish Cup final against Celtic on 3 June.

Meanwhile, if Hamilton Academical are also involved in the Championship play-offs, the League 1 semi-final second leg involving Clyde will be played on Friday, 12 May due to a venue clash at New Douglas Park.

The Scottish Professional Football League play-offs start on Tuesday, 9 May, three days after the second leg of the Pyramid Play-off semi-final.

Saturday, 6 May

Pyramid Play-off semi-final, second leg

Brechin City v Spartans (0-1)

Tuesday, 9 May

Scottish Premiership Play-off quarter-final, first leg

4th in Championship v 3rd in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19.45 BST)

Championship play-off semi-finals, first legs

4th in League 1 v 9th in Championship

3rd in League 1 v Falkirk

League 1 play-off semi-finals, first legs

4th in League 2 v Clyde

3rd in League 2 v Dumbarton

Saturday, 13 May

Friday, 12 May

Premiership Play-off quarter-final, second leg

3rd in Championship v 4th in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)

Saturday, 13 May

Championship play-off semi-finals, second leg

9th in Championship v 4th in League 1

Falkirk v 3rd in League 1

League 1 play-off semi-finals, second leg

Clyde v 4th in League 2

Dumbarton v 3rd in League 2

Pyramid Play-off final, first leg

Brechin City or Spartans v 10th in League 2

Tuesday, 16 May

League 1 play-off final, first leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in first leg - Live on BBC ALBA (19:35)

Wednesday, 17 May

Championship play-off final, first leg

Lowest-ranked team at home in first leg - Live on BBC ALBA (19.35)

Friday, 19 May

Premiership play-off semi-final, first leg

3rd or 4th in Championship v 2nd in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)

League 1 play-off final, second leg

Highest-ranked team at home in second leg - Live on BBC ALBA (19:45)

Saturday, 20 May

Championship play-off final, second leg

Highest-ranked team at home in second leg - Live on BBC ALBA (17:15)

Pyramid Play-off final, second leg

10th in League 2 v Brechin City or Spartans

Friday, 26 May

Premiership play-off semi-final, second leg

2nd in Championship v 3rd or 4th in Championship - Live on BBC Scotland (19:45)

Thursday, 1 June

Premiership play-off final, first leg

2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship v 11th in Premiership

Sunday, 4 June

Premiership play-off final, second leg

11th in Premiership v 2nd or 3rd or 4th in Championship