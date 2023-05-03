Close menu

Erling Haaland record: Manchester City striker breaks Premier League record for goals in a season

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments275

Haaland celebrates
Haaland has scored 35 goals in 31 Premier League games this season

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has broken the record for goals in a Premier League season.

The Norwegian scored his 35th league goal of the campaign against West Ham to move past Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole's previous best of 34.

Haaland had already set a new high in a 38-game season, surpassing Mohamed Salah's 32 goals for Liverpool in 2017-18.

He now holds the overall record and has another five games to add to his tally.

Cole's 34 goals for Newcastle in 1993-94 was matched by Shearer as he fired Blackburn to the title the following year but there were 22 teams in the top flight in both seasons, giving them an extra four matches to play - Shearer started all 42 in his record season, while Cole missed two in his.

Haaland, in his debut season in English football, has set the new marker in just his 31st game of the year.

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

275 comments

  • Comment posted by paul, today at 21:44

    Football did start before 1992 ,Dixie dean scored 60 goals in 39 matches.
    Also the ball they used ,was twice as hard

    • Reply posted by prholbrook, today at 21:45

      prholbrook replied:
      Agreed

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 21:43

    stop crying detractors. what we want is the world talents playing in the premier league. never had Messi or Mbappe yet. enjoy it while you have it. and if Haaland does it against your team. least you have something to tell the grandkids.

    well played chap

    • Reply posted by jon, today at 21:45

      jon replied:
      Utd fan, love this comment I wouldn't normally waste any of my time reply in hys but , yeah this comment is spot on

  • Comment posted by GreenArmy, today at 21:43

    I'm so glad Ronaldo pulled out of joining city and chose united instead.... That was one close call to disaster

    • Reply posted by imado, today at 21:59

      imado replied:
      Ronaldo wanted to join City instead of Man Utd, but City didn't want to sign him.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 21:44

    Any young budding striker should be watching him. He just doesn't stop moving & commits to his runs made in behind. In the box, he shrugs off markers with a dummy run, gets between markers to cause confusion, & gets into positions where a rebounded shot is likely to fall.

    His game isn't as eye catching as the more technical players, but what he does is very much an art.

    • Reply posted by TJ87, today at 21:48

      TJ87 replied:
      Also doesn’t seem to dive that much or at all, enough talent to just get on with it and not need to cheat

  • Comment posted by Michelle, today at 21:39

    Ridiculous. Seriously, the best striker I've ever seen.

    • Reply posted by William Munny, today at 22:02

      William Munny replied:
      I assume you didn't see any of the World Cup?
      Haaland was at home watching on TV too

  • Comment posted by Rob, today at 21:37

    He's on another level.

    Feel sorry for Arsenal, but up against a team with someone breaking such records... it would have been odd for City to finish 2nd.

    • Reply posted by killerfrail, today at 21:39

      killerfrail replied:
      wouldn't be odd, meant arsenal would win more points, goals don't win titles, points do. so why would that be odd?

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, today at 21:39

    Proper goal machine and great to watch. Team player too, sets plenty of chances up as well as scoring himself.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 21:51

      margaret replied:
      He's no Harry Kane though

  • Comment posted by Paddy, today at 21:43

    He seems to know where the goal is. And how to put the ball in the net. It’s a simple game.

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 21:48

      Metro1962 replied:
      "to know where the goal is"

      Should do City are playing at home.:D

  • Comment posted by arai89, today at 21:38

    Not a Man City fan by any stretch but you have to respect the man for what he’s done in his first season.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:48

    Haaland was being compared with the other ponytail striker, Darwin Nunez … Nunez is not even fit to shine Haaland’s boots

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 21:37

    Now 4 ahead of Chelsea! I wonder who'll get more?

  • Comment posted by red on my sleeve , today at 21:40

    Geezers a beast!

  • Comment posted by Shrek, today at 21:42

    The guy is a goal scoring machine. The perfect striker. So many people wanted him to fail, yet he has silenced the haters. And he’s not even at his peak!

    • Reply posted by Supertramp, today at 21:45

      Supertramp replied:
      I think that's why Dixie Dean gets a mention, as a mark of respect?

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:39

    Obviously money well spent.

    • Reply posted by thecolin, today at 21:42

      thecolin replied:
      Yes, obviously.

  • Comment posted by nuthatch, today at 21:41

    Andrew Cole? I remember Andy Cole in his heyday

    • Reply posted by Supertramp, today at 21:43

      Supertramp replied:
      Apparently he now desires to be called Andrew, at least he isn't calling himself they though 🤔

  • Comment posted by Laurie, today at 21:42

    But football didn't begin in 1992.

    Disrespecting everything that went before.

    • Reply posted by The Centurions, today at 21:45

      The Centurions replied:
      It does say Premier league record.

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 21:52

    Toon fan here, watched Shearer throughout his Newcastle career - Haaland is an absolute footballing freak! Would never have watched Citeh games before, but watch now just to see him do his stuff - devastating!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:38

    Haaland and his stats are simply astonishing!

  • Comment posted by Stevo, today at 21:38

    Amazing stuff from Harland. From someone so young! Great work.

  • Comment posted by SPICKERI, today at 21:46

    Why is the Premier League the only period that counts for records? Ron Davies scored more when in Division 1.

    • Reply posted by ET, today at 22:00

      ET replied:
      No. He didn’t. His best was 30 in a season.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport