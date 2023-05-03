Wales to begin Nations League campaign in Iceland

Wales and Iceland drew 0-0 in February

Wales will begin their Nations League campaign by visiting Iceland before hosting Denmark in September.

Wales have confirmed their involvement in the inaugural women's Nations League will begin on Friday, 22 September.

Wales travel to Iceland before Denmark visit Wales on Tuesday, 26 September.

Wales will then travel to Germany on Friday, 27 October and visit Denmark four days later, before concluding their campaign with home games against Iceland and Germany in December.

Wales boss Gemma Grainger says she is expecting a tough campaign with Wales drawn in Group A of the Nations League.

"I'm pleased to have the opposition," Grainger told BBC Sport Wales.

"There is no easy games when you're in Group A of the Nations League, and to be honest in Group B of the Nations League there aren't going to be an easy game so it's always been a shift in mentality for me, for the team in what we've been preparing for, for these fixtures."

Wales have recently faced both Denmark and Iceland, drawing with Denmark in a friendly in 2021 and also drawing with Iceland in Spain in February.

"It's great to know the teams we're going to be playing," Grainger added.

"We've played two of those team already since my time here, so it's great to have that reference point, Iceland being one of the most recent teams we've played, but like I said - it's nice to have the fixtures, they are competitive fixtures and we're really excited.

"It's exciting to know that two of the teams in our group are at the World Cup this summer because we'll get an opportunity to watch Denmark and Germany at the World Cup so again in terms of that preparation to watch them in that competition will be great for us."

Wales' schedule

Friday, 22 September: Iceland v Wales

Tuesday, 26 September, Wales v Denmark

Friday, 27 October, Germany v Wales

Tuesday, 31 October, Denmark v Wales

Friday, 1 December, Wales v Iceland

Tuesday, 5 December, Wales v Germany

All kick-off times TBC.