National League news - May 2023

Last updated on .From the section National League

BBC Sport tracks the latest news stories from the National League, including managerial announcements, new signings and contract extensions.

Check out the gossip page for the latest rumours, use our transfers page to track signings made by English Football League clubs or read more National League news from April.

3 May

Relegated Torquay United manager Gary Johnson has confirmed that midfielder Asa Hall and vice-captain Dean Moxey have both agreed new contracts to stay with the club, when they return to the National League South next season.

Tom Lapslie, Mark Halstead, Rhys Lovett and Jack Stobbs have been offered new contracts while discussions remain ongoing with Ollie Tomlinson and Dan Martin.

Ben Wyatt, Jacob Mensah, Olaf Koszela, Ali Omar, Jack Winsor, Lewis Brooks, and Alex Moyse have all been released.