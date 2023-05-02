Close menu
Italian Serie A
LazioLazio2SassuoloSassuolo0

Lazio 2-0 Sassuolo: Maurizio Sarri's side delay Napoli's 33-year wait for Serie A title

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Fans in Naples hopefully awaited news of a Lazio slip-up to clinch the title for Napoli but it was not forthcoming
Fans in Naples hopefully awaited news of a Lazio slip-up to clinch the title for Napoli but it was not forthcoming

Lazio delayed Napoli's 33-year wait for a Serie A title by at least another day with victory at home to Sassuolo.

Needing to win to keep their ultra-slim hopes alive, Lazio led early through Felipe Anderson before Toma Basic sealed the points in stoppage time.

However, Maurizio Sarri's side have likely only postponed the inevitable as Napoli require just a point from their final six matches to secure the title.

Their next chance to claim that point comes away to Udinese on Thursday.

Napoli's only two previous championship wins came in 1987 and 1990, during Diego Maradona's time at the club.

Lazio's win returned them to second place, 15 points behind the leaders with five games to play, after Juventus had leapfrogged them earlier on Wednesday with a 2-1 win at home to Lecce.

Elsewhere in Serie A, Inter Milan boosted their hopes of Champions League qualification with a 6-0 stroll at struggling Verona as both Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez scored twice.

But Inter's city rivals - and Champions League semi-final opponents next week - AC Milan saw their top-four bid damaged by a 1-1 draw against second-bottom Cremonese that dropped them to sixth.

It could have been worse for Milan, had Junior Messias' 93rd-minute equaliser not rescued the hosts a point. Atalanta sit between the two Milan clubs in fifth after beating Spezia 3-2.

Line-ups

Lazio

Formation 4-3-3

  • 94Provedel
  • 29LazzariBooked at 84mins
  • 15Casale
  • 4Gabarrón Gil
  • 77MarusicBooked at 62minsSubstituted forHysajat 68'minutes
  • 6Marcos AntônioSubstituted forBasicat 73'minutes
  • 5VecinoSubstituted forS Milinkovic-Savicat 45'minutes
  • 10Romero AlconchelBooked at 40mins
  • 7Felipe Anderson
  • 17ImmobileSubstituted forPedroat 68'minutes
  • 20Zaccagni

Substitutes

  • 1Arantes Maximiano
  • 3Pellegrini
  • 9Pedro
  • 11Cancellieri
  • 18Romero
  • 21S Milinkovic-Savic
  • 23Hysaj
  • 26Radu
  • 31Adamonis
  • 34Gila
  • 50Bertini
  • 88Basic
  • 96Fares

Sassuolo

Formation 4-3-3

  • 47Consigli
  • 21ZorteaBooked at 60minsSubstituted forToljanat 73'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 44Tressoldi NettoBooked at 51minsSubstituted forErlicat 88'minutes
  • 13Ferrari
  • 6Oliveira da Silva
  • 16Frattesi
  • 14ObiangSubstituted forThorstvedtat 82'minutes
  • 7de Souza
  • 10BerardiBooked at 41mins
  • 92DefrelSubstituted forÁlvarez Martínezat 72'minutes
  • 45LaurientéBooked at 27minsSubstituted forBajramiat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Marchizza
  • 8Harroui
  • 11Álvarez Martínez
  • 15Ceïde
  • 19Romagna
  • 20Bajrami
  • 22Toljan
  • 25Pegolo
  • 28Erlic
  • 42Thorstvedt
  • 64Russo
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamLazioAway TeamSassuolo
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Lazio 2, Sassuolo 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Lazio 2, Sassuolo 0.

  3. Post update

    Gian Marco Ferrari (Sassuolo) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Pedro (Lazio).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Henrique.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Lazio 2, Sassuolo 0. Toma Basic (Lazio) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mattia Zaccagni.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Davide Frattesi (Sassuolo) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Domenico Berardi with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Sassuolo. Conceded by Patric.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kristian Thorstvedt.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Martin Erlic replaces Ruan.

  11. Post update

    Pedro (Lazio) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kristian Thorstvedt (Sassuolo).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Toma Basic (Lazio) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Pedro.

  14. Booking

    Manuel Lazzari (Lazio) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Nedim Bajrami (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Lazzari (Lazio).

  17. Booking

    Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo).

  19. Post update

    Mattia Zaccagni (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Sassuolo. Kristian Thorstvedt replaces Pedro Obiang.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 3rd May 2023

  • LazioLazio2SassuoloSassuolo0
  • AtalantaAtalanta3SpeziaSpezia2
  • JuventusJuventus2LecceLecce1
  • SalernitanaSalernitana3FiorentinaFiorentina3
  • SampdoriaSampdoria0TorinoTorino2
  • AC MilanAC Milan1CremoneseCremonese1
  • MonzaMonza1RomaRoma1
  • Hellas VeronaHellas Verona0Inter MilanInter Milan6

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli32254368224679
2Lazio33197752242864
3Juventus33196850282263
4Inter Milan331931160352560
5Atalanta33177956391758
6AC Milan331610753391458
7Roma33177945311458
8Fiorentina331210114539646
9Bologna32129114140145
10Monza33129124144-345
11Torino33129123538-345
12Sassuolo33127144049-943
13Udinese321012104240242
14Salernitana33714124154-1335
15Empoli32711142642-1632
16Lecce33710162840-1231
17Spezia33512162854-2627
18Hellas Verona3369182751-2427
19Cremonese33312182959-3021
20Sampdoria3338222059-3917
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport