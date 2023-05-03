Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Darwin Nunez (left) was awarded a penalty for Liverpool following an apparent foul by Issa Diop (right)

Fulham manager Marco Silva said Mohamed Salah's winning penalty in their defeat to Liverpool was an "embarrassing" way to lose a football match.

Salah scored from the spot in the 39th minute after Darwin Nunez was adjudged to have been fouled by Issa Diop.

Liverpool held on to win 1-0 at Anfield but Silva said it was "clearly not a penalty".

"When you lose a game in football to that penalty, [it] is embarrassing," Silva told BBC Sport.

"When you have the referee, then the VAR [video assistant referee] to help the referee, it is embarrassing.

"I didn't speak with the referee. I think my players and everyone that is honest will say the same.

"I will listen over the next few days if it is a harsh decision but for me it is clearly not a penalty. The player is already in the air."

Silva was charged with misconduct for comments he made following his side's FA Cup defeat at Manchester United in March.

He was sent off during the game amid a 72nd-minute incident that resulted in United being awarded a penalty by referee Chris Kavanagh.

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic also received a straight red card for pushing Kavanagh and was later given an eight-game ban.

Wednesday's result moved Liverpool within four points of fourth-placed Manchester United in the Premier League table, though they have played two games more.

Fulham remain 10th with four games left in the season.