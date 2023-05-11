Close menu

Premier League: What has been your club's biggest disappointment this season?

Not everything in a football season goes to plan.

Some things do not work out how clubs or fans envisaged. Often little harm is done but, at times, the cost of mistakes, poor choices or strategic errors can be significant.

So we wondered what has been the biggest disappointment of the season at your club and asked our Premier League fan writers to offer their verdict.

Arsenal

C﻿harlene Smith, AFTVexternal-link

We have had a fantastic season so far with many positives including consistently being at the top of the Premier League. Our biggest disappointment is that we were not able to get a win over our title contenders Man City in our home or away fixtures.

Aston Villa

Richard Sutherland, The Villa Park Podcastexternal-link

He promised so much in pre-season with bullish talk about pushing for Europe. However, reported fall outs and poor results left Steven Gerrard in an untenable position. It was following a 3-0 defeat to Fulham in October that the board dismissed the Liverpool legend, bringing in Unai Emery which has led to a remarkable change for Aston Villa.

Bournemouth

Tom Jordan, Back of the Netexternal-link

Our appalling run post-World Cup was our biggest disappointment of the season, losing six on the spin, only scoring in one game. In total it was nine games without a win, scoring only four. It begs the question of where we could be, had we avoided such a hideous patch.

Brentford

Ian Westbrook, Beesottedexternal-link

It's hard to find anything disappointing about an outstanding season. But as I have to pick one thing, I will say our early exits from both cup competitions. Losing to Gillingham on penalties in the Carabao Cup and then West Ham in the FA Cup third round felt like wasted opportunities, given our comfortable league position.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Stuart Matthews, Proud Seagullsexternal-link

If I had to be pushed on this, it has to be losing the FA Cup semi-final.

Gutting and heartbreaking not just for fans but the team and especially Solly March. I don't hold him responsible. We outplayed Manchester United on so many levels, so to lose on penalties is a kick in the teeth.

But we bounced back and our campaign carries on. Europe here we come... fingers crossed!

Chelsea

Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancastexternal-link

Where to start? Graham Potter's reign was disastrous, more than £1bn worth of football talent has been posted as 'missing' on milk cartons and the Blues are on for their worst season since 1996. Ultimately, the buck stops with the owners. Thankfully, they are aware of all this already.

Crystal Palace

Jay Crame, The Eagles Beakexternal-link

The departure of Patrick Vieira was perhaps a surprise to many and there were several reasons why the board came to that decision. But the biggest disappointment was the lack of support the Frenchman received from the board for both the summer and January transfer windows.

Everton

Briony Bragg, This Fan Girlexternal-link

A catastrophic January window left us with no new signings and turned up the anger in the fanbase to boiling point. It may be too late six games before the end of the season for a finally-fit Dominic Calvert-Lewin to save us. We should have had more options.

Fulham

Dan Crawford, Hammy Endexternal-link

The single sour note from Fulham's fabulous first season back in the top tier is the club's outrageous season ticket hike for next term, which averages out at an 18% increase. Pricing out lifelong fans during a cost-of-living crisis is not what London's oldest professional club should be known for.

Leeds United

Jess Furness, Her Game Tooexternal-link

Leeds United's biggest disappointment this season has been... this season! We're currently fighting to stay in the Premier League, have been under four different managers throughout the past three months and the football has mostly not been a pleasure to watch. At all. It has been very underwhelming to say the least.

Leicester City

Sam Holloway, LeicesterFanTVexternal-link

I think the obvious one to blame this season is Brendan Rodgers himself. His stubbornness is the reason we are fighting relegation. When Dean Smith came in, we took five points from a total of 12 up to the Everton match and, if we had such consistency six months ago, I think we would have had a mid-table season.

Liverpool

Harriet Prior, The Anfield Wrapexternal-link

A 7-0 win against Manchester United followed by a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth - just one example of Liverpool's inability to turn corners and build from a position of strength this season. A lack of consistency until recently has left Liverpool making a late charge for a Champions League spot rather than challenging for the title.

Manchester City

Ger Deegan, formerly of Maine Road Rambleexternal-link

The ticketing situation has been baffling to the most loyal of supporters. Not only did the club make a mess of the ticket criteria for the second leg of the Champions League semi final against Real Madrid, but they also made a complete hash of the sales for the final game of the season at Brentford.

In the space of a week, the club managed to frustrate season ticket holders, matchday members, the entire 18-25 year old demographic and also those with the highest amount of loyalty points.

Quite the achievement for a club doing lots of things right in so many ways.

Manchester United

Dale O'Donnell, Stretty Newsexternal-link

The biggest disappointment for Manchester United this season was the 7-0 defeat at Anfield. It was a freak result and while fans get over these, the manner in which we capitulated against our fiercest rivals was inexcusable. I think the fact we conceded six goals in the second half will forever haunt me.

Newcastle United

Pete Davey, LoadedMag NUFCexternal-link

Newcastle fans have not had many reasons to be disappointed this season. However, if I was to be hyper-critical, it would be the amount of draws we have accumulated. Eleven draws so far including against Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Leeds at home. Those could have confirmed Champions League football if things had gone differently.

Nottingham Forest

Ben Dore, Dore On Tourexternal-link

Biggest disappointment has to be Jesse Lingard.

All Forest fans were excited after the signing of Jesse because of his achievements with other clubs. Injuries and his form in the league have been poor and he hasn't hit his usual heights.

A fantastic player but just not good enough this season for Forest.

Southampton

Ray Hunt, In That Numberexternal-link

The biggest disappointment this season comes down to director of football Rasmus Ankersen. He failed with his stubborn transfer policy of buying youthful and inexperienced players without providing us with a solid goal threat. His managerial appointments have been costly. Trusting an inexperienced manager with the job of sorting out the mess Nathan Jones put us in is inexcusable.

Tottenham Hotspur

John Wenham, Lilywhite Roseexternal-link

Leaving the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 6 August, following an opening day 4-1 victory over Southampton, I confidently boasted that Dejan Kulusevski would score 15 league goals this season. He has scored twice with three games remaining. A mixture of injuries, bad form and, arguably, poor management have led to the right-sided forward being largely ineffective.

West Ham United

Mia Claydon, Green Street Hammersexternal-link

This year has not been one to shout about for West Ham. The biggest disappointment is how we went from the brink of a Europa League final last May to battling relegation this season. Our subsequent recruitment seemed to all but set us up for a third consecutive campaign pushing for Europe but we have been so underwhelming

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Dazzling Dave, Always Wolves Fan TVexternal-link

Goncalo Guedes was one signing that failed to live up to expectations. After just 12 starts, six substitute appearances, two goals and one assist, the 26-year-old's Wolves career appears to be over. His failure to settle was so extensive that the club allowed him - a £27m player - to join Benfica in January without a loan fee.

49 comments

  • Comment posted by InTheNow, today at 10:23

    Kulusevski is not Spurs’s biggest disappointment this season. He is just one of several players (Son, Lloris, Dier, Romero, etc…) who have had a bad season.
    Our biggest disappointment, of so many, is not winning any silverware again, obviously.

  • Comment posted by craigneo, today at 10:18

    Steven Gerrard manager of the year lol

  • Comment posted by Quinnyy, today at 10:15

    Last season these Newcastle draws would have been losses. It's progress, and it's been rapid at that.

    If, and it's a big IF, we turn these draws to win next season then who knows

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 10:05

    I love it that the Newcastle fan is disappointed with the number of draws. That is one of the downside to their tactics, timewasting. With the amount of talent they've got, Eddie Howe's tactics remind of Italian football 20 years ago.

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, today at 10:02

    That Manchester City haven't been dealt with.

    • Reply posted by PeteyS92, today at 10:23

      PeteyS92 replied:
      But they are "doing lots of things right in so many ways"!!

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 10:01

    The Leicester fan is having a laugh right? Dean Smith would have taken you to mid-table.

    • Reply posted by BlueStig, today at 10:06

      BlueStig replied:
      That Leicester fan is an absolute joke of a fan. Not even sure if he understands football at all!
      The players are getting off very lightly. Their lack of commitment and fight has been the biggest disappointment!

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 10:00

    The 3 draws with Liverpool, Saints and West Ham and losing Saliba to injury.
    It's still not over but 99% City will take it.
    It's still a good season overall and achieving CL was this season's goal but still a bit gutting not taking advantage when we were in a great position.
    Still the team is young so with a few more additions hoping we can continue to challenge.

    • Reply posted by buzz, today at 10:06

      buzz replied:
      Arsenal have had a fantastic season and should focus on the positives

  • Comment posted by Magnum PI sstaker, today at 09:59

    "Newcastle fans have not had many reasons to be disappointed this season"

    I can think of one very obvious reason to be disappointed. Amazing how quickly you can forget getting humiliated on your big day out at Wembley.

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 09:55

    The biggest disappointment for me is that my Spurs have been so inconsistent. One week they play like a top ranked European side and the next like a League 2 side. We have got through managers like a Pissa and have failed to qualify for the CL. I have had over 65 years of suffering and still no end to the pain and misery.

    • Reply posted by Oddbod, today at 10:03

      Oddbod replied:
      Karma.

  • Comment posted by JonathanL, today at 09:47

    Fulham, season pass price rise and not Man U fa cup match….. Hmmmmmmm.

  • Comment posted by Abadacus, today at 09:42

    Southampton: everything. Poor player recruitment, poor management recruitment (Nathan Jones for crying out loud 🙈), bloated squad, not knowing our best starting XI, apathy in the stands with fans meekly accepting our fate. We’ll finally be out of our misery on Saturday. I hope.

    • Reply posted by buzz, today at 10:04

      buzz replied:
      You were right - everything! The list is endless! The club is rotten to the core with pathetic virtue signaling while facing oblivion. Ankerson needs to go. Selles appears to be popular with the players but is hopelessly ineffective so needs to go. The decline started in early 21/22 and the club has been sleepwalking since then. NJ was a total embarrassment & lost the crowd as well as the team.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 09:37

    The biggest question is why Manchester City have been allowed to cheat the system to 'win' five of the last six league titles?

    • Reply posted by Delzy, today at 10:10

      Delzy replied:
      Think you'll find it's 4 of last 5. If you believe in justice and karma then Ivan Toney will score a disputed goal in the last 5 mins of their final game winning Brentford the game against City. A reversal of the Aguero moment 2012 handing Arsenal the title. Oh the irony and beauty should this happen.

  • Comment posted by Peter Pan, today at 09:35

    Our biggest disappointment this season is not winning the league by now because then we could fully concentrate on the champions league and FA cup final. We will win the treble easy peasy lemon squeezy. We are Manchester City and all we do is win. We score for fun. 😃😃😃

    • Reply posted by E10, today at 09:50

      E10 replied:
      You’ll have enough time to concentrate on the premier league and the FA Cup because Madrid will kick you out. Manchester Corrupt

  • Comment posted by Nercei, today at 09:34

    For me as an Arsenal fan, it's Saliba getting injured at the worst possible time - defence has completely crumbled without him. But finishing 2nd and making a statement of intent to at least TRY to win the league will be a good season as far as I'm concerned. I'm sure the trolls will say differently.

    • Reply posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 09:56

      Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre replied:
      After 70 yrs supporting spurs, I can truthfully say that the best team I have seen play live this season, is Arsenal. Good team. Entertaining. Thanks

  • Comment posted by Mark S, today at 09:32

    Our 7-0 thrashing by the Scousers is one of a million things to be disappointed about this season. It’s the inconsistency and the inability to fight for a game that is so incredibly galling to watch. We have light years to go before we get to where Citeh are at the moment, despite winning a cup earlier in the season.

    • Reply posted by PetreDyche, today at 09:38

      PetreDyche replied:
      Like Arsenal, it only took 1 or 2 injuries/suspensions for the wheels to fall off at United. Hopefully something that will be addressed in the summer, long overdue a proper clear out, starting with the owners.

  • Comment posted by Bunner, today at 09:30

    Southampton's is not replacing Hasenhuttl in the summer with a talented manager. Everything stems from that- the clueless selections, formations, tactics etc.. Been the same for the last 4 years

  • Comment posted by Jumbo Newark , today at 09:30

    Steven Gerrard being sacked at Villa. It is his team that is now doing so well in the premiership. Pity he wasn't given more time

    • Reply posted by Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre, today at 09:58

      Semper aliquid novi Spurs adferre replied:
      not his tactics, setup or selections though. Emery light yrs better

  • Comment posted by TT, today at 09:29

    Biggest disappointment is that the Glazers are still in place & the only offers they got are between more hedge fund horrors, an environmental nightmare or state ownership, on the face of it making us no better than PSG, Newcastle & CFG.

