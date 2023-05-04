Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Wienroither has made 17 league appearances for Arsenal this season

Defender Laura Wienroither has become the fourth Arsenal player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury this season.

The 24-year-old Austria international was carried off on a stretcher in Monday's Champions League second-leg semi-final defeat by Wolfsburg.

Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema also have the same injury.

"I'm going to miss every single second of not being on the pitch with this special team," Wienroither said external-link .

"I'll fight like hell to return as soon as I'm ready to get back to following my dream in red and white.

"Until that time, I'm Arsenal and Austria's biggest fan.

"I'm so proud to be a part of this group and to share experiences with these girls - on and off the pitch."

ACL injuries typically keep players out for six to nine months.

Arsenal said Wienroither, who joined from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in January 2022, will have surgery in "due course".

The Gunners are fourth in the Women's Super League - the top three qualify for the Champions League - with five games remaining.